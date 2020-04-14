Fire at WM Comm Garden, no one injured

SHOW LOW — Around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning one of the high tunnel structures in White Mountain Community Garden (WMCG) caught on fire.
“The high tunnel is a structure with metal bracing and a cover of fabric. It was initially erected to extend the growing season,” explains White Mountain Community Garden assistant secretary Ann Cameron. She has been overseeing the tunnel since 2017.
“The tunnel heats up during the day and can get up to 120 degrees, but at night, the temperature drops to the outside temperature. The exterior cover holds in the heat and acts like a mini greenhouse during the day,” explains Cameron. “We put walls of water in tubes for insulation to maintain it above freezing at night which keeps the plants from dying.
“The problem now is that we have a gigantic hole in the side of the tunnel so we are losing the heat that was in our soil,” Cameron says. “And all the walls of water pipes that we fill for insulation up are losing heat because it can’t heat up during the day properly due to the hole.”
The group had planted 150 starts in early April that included mostly tomatoes and some radishes, onions, lettuce and peas.
“We may not have a crop; we are trying to keep it going,” she says. “If it heats up soon, we might be able to have an early harvest,” adds Cameron.
According to WMCG members, a transient man may have tried to start the fire for warmth but fell asleep or passed out while the fire was still burning. Allegedly, the man had a dog with him who was tied to a stake inside the structure.
A resident in the area saw the smoke and approached until they saw the fire and called 911. “He ran across the street the the parking lot of the Navajo County Public Health building and then ran back home to call 911,” says long-time WMCG member Vicki Matsumonji.
“We are so thankful — if that person hadn’t gone outside and seen the smoke, the whole place could have gone up with the man and the dog inside,” she adds.
Neither the man nor the dog, were injured in the fire according to Matsumonji, but the fire left a “huge, gaping hole in the side of the tunnel.”
WMCG does not have property insurance but they were already at the property early Saturday morning to assess the damage and begin repairs.
“We’re not sure of the dollar amount of the damage but we think around $1,000. We’re getting estimates,” says Vicki Matsumonji.
How to donate for repairs
Donations to help WMCG to make repairs can be made securely through Venmo by visiting venmo.com/wmcg-showlow.
There are no charges, and no fees for debit card or bank account and the WMCG does not see a donors bank account information said Matsumonji. (There is a 3% charge for credit cards.)
You can also donate by mail at P.O. Box 3003, Show Low, AZ 85902.
For more information, email wmcg.donations@gmail.com.
