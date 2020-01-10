EAGAR — A mobile home fire was reported on Picnic Creek Road just outside of Eagar town limits at 6:07 a.m. on Jan. 6. Units responding from the Eagar and Springerville fire departments successfully suppressed the fire without injuries. There were two occupants of the mobile home and both escaped without injury. The couple had several pets and two of them did not make it out of the fire.
The mobile home was a complete loss. The fire originated in the area of the woodstove and was accidental according to fire investigator Tom Beddow.
The American Red Cross, friends and neighbors are assisting the couple displaced by the fire. Chief Adams would ask everyone to be fire safe when using woodstoves and other heating appliances and to make sure smoke detectors work properly.
