SHOW LOW — In July of this year the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (TMFMD) Governing Board authorized the circulation of petitions for annexation to include the Bison Ridge community in the fire district. At the September 23 fire board meeting, the annexation was deemed complete and the Bison Ridge community, as well as surrounding properties including some forest land, were officially annexed into the fire district.
Some residents may recall that this annexation was previously sought by Show Low Fire District prior to the merger that created Timber Mesa. That annexation effort had to be abandoned due to a statement in law that no new land can be incorporated into a fire district that is in the process of merger or consolidation. Nearly five years later, the annexation is complete.
In the public hearing that launched the current annexation, residents of the Bison Ridge community expressed concern for fire and medical services in their area. Most were under the impression that they were already in the Fire District, and almost all wanted to be certain that their property would be covered by the Fire District and insurable as a result of having fire and medical services available. One resident expressed his thoughts by saying that it is not often that people want to impose a tax on themselves, but fire and medical services are far too important to go without.
“The residents in and around Bison Ridge can rest easy,” stated Fire Chief Bryan Savage. “Their properties are now included in the fire district and they have continued access to the best fire and medical services available in the region. They can now take full advantage of the services and the district’s improving Insurance Services Organization (ISO) rating that should decrease their insurance premiums,” he continued.
Finally, Chief Savage wanted to thank Division Chief of Fire Prevention and Life Safety, Brian Russell for his efforts to oversee the annexation process. “Fire Marshal Russell has managed the annexation process from the beginning and worked to bring it to a successful conclusion.” he said.
