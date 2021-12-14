According to the National Fire Protection Association, the top four leading causes of residential fires are candles, cooking, electrical and heating.
All four of those things are increased during the holidays. The three leading dates for home structure fires caused by cooking are: Thanksgiving, Christmas day, and Christmas Eve. Christmas tree safety is important, but more common than a Christmas tree fire are fires started by candles and cooking. Safety tips for candles include; keeping candles at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn. Don’t light candles in a place that children can easily access and don’t leave candles unattended when leaving the house and be sure to keep candles away from combustible holiday decorations. Other things to consider for electrical cords; don’t run extension cords under rugs or across doorways. Check cords for any kinks and look for discoloration or heat on outlets, plug strips, or cords.
Taylor/Snowflake Fire Chief Willie Nelson said, “When Christmas trees are live and fresh, they’re good, but as soon as they start drying out, they’re extremely flammable and they burn hot and fast. So, when you bring the tree in and set in a stand, add water right away. As soon as they start drying out, you take them out. That is, don’t keep them in the house any longer than you need to. Christmas tree vendors offer recommendations on how to care for the tree.”
Nelson said, “We tend to cook more during the holidays. Some fire safety tips for cooking include keeping children away from the stove, making sure pot handles are facing towards the center of the stove. Stay in the kitchen if you’re frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling. If simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking. Keep anything that can catch fire – oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains away from your stove top. Never put water on an oil fire! Keep a lid nearby when you’re cooking to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled. If there is a fire in the oven, keep the door closed, turn the oven off and call 911.”
According to a Dec.25, 2008 article online, ‘Don’t Burn The Gift Wrap’ from https://www.npr.org, “Christmas morning in many homes means unwrapping gifts in front of a cozy fireplace and every year, local fire departments across the country warn people not to toss all that wrapping paper into the flames, for very good reason; it might start a serious chimney fire. Paper burns very quickly, so there is a danger that flames may enter the chimney and ignite the creosote deposits in the flue. Also, the inks used in wrapping paper, newspaper inserts, and magazines contain metals that can give off toxic fumes when burned.”
Nelson said it’s probably better to throw wrapping paper away or use an outside burn barrel or something like that.
Proper installation and maintenance of a wood stove is also extremely important. “We responded to a fire call for someone who cut their Christmas tree limbs off and tried to burn them in their wood stove. The limbs burned too quickly and were burning outside of the stove and caused some damage. Every year when it gets cold we tend to go on fires related to wood stoves, because people put things around them. In addition, the flue gets full of creosote and starts on fire, so be sure to get the flues cleaned on a regular basis, whether its a fireplace chimney or wood stove chimney. It’s a whole lot cheaper than having a fire,” said Nelson.
Around the holidays the types of calls for assistance to the Taylor/Snowflake Fire Department changes.
Nelson said, “For example, we respond to calls for people who have difficulty breathing, heart problems, behavioral issues, auto accidents, that sort of thing.”
More people are traveling around, so there’s a lot more activity than we are generally used to and there’s a whole lot more distractions as you’re driving. Now days, you have to take into account the whole illness issue and social gathering guidelines. You just need to be careful.”
