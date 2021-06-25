SHOW LOW – Like it or not, with drought comes fires.
This drought-filled fire season has been particularly harsh in the wake of the year and a half everyone has already endured.
What caused the drought?
While snowpack accumulated throughout parts of the state last winter, it was short-lived, and any potential run-off from the early melt-out was reduced by the already dry ground. Streamflows and inflows into reservoirs, crucial to firefighting measures, are dangerously low as a result of the dry conditions.
The majority of Navajo County is currently categorized as D4 — Exceptional Drought: fire restrictions increase; large fires occur year-round; vegetation green-up is poor; native plants are dying and lakes, ponds, and streams have run dry.
Official actions
Gov. Doug Ducey signed a $100 million bill rushed through a special legislative session that provides critical funding to battle wildfires, respond to the damage left behind and form a new force of more than 700 state inmates to clear potential wildfire fuel.
“We are in the midst of another catastrophic wildfire season, and it’s clear that we need to do more to fight these wildfires,” said Gov. Ducey. “Many Arizona communities have already felt the impacts of this year’s wildfire season — people and pets have been displaced, homes have burned down, swaths of land have been decimated. I’m grateful that we were able to quickly come together in a bipartisan manner for the safety and protection of our communities. My thanks goes to our first responders working tirelessly to combat these fires, local and state agency leaders for their leadership during this time, and the legislators who worked across the aisle to get this bill passed.”
Arizona has already experienced over 900 wildfires burning more than 250,000 acres so far this year.
“We must do what we are doing today to react to this emergency, but we must also do everything in our power to mitigate the crisis for future generations — and we must do that together,” House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding said.
Gov. Ducey issued two Declarations of Emergency which made up to $400,000 available for response efforts, as well as a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a Fire Management Assistance Grant.
Navajo County Board of Supervisors also did their part earlier this week by declaring a state of emergency which allows the county to streamline the procurement process to purchases supplies and materials quickly, and it also makes it possible for the county to seek reimbursement from state or federal sources.
Hope ahead
According to the National Weather Service, the outlook for summer shows above average temperatures expected in Arizona, with equal chances for above, normal, or below average amounts of rain. Hope can be on the horizon.
A five day weather forecast for the Heber-Overgaard area is calling for mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the high 80s and humidity hovering around 30% until Sunday when partly cloudy skies and a 14% chance of rain are expected.
McKays Fire
McKays Fire located two miles southwest of Hawley Lake was detected on June 16 and has burned 37 acres fueled by mixed conifer, heavy dead and down snags. It is currently at 35% containment.
There has been no increase in size for the Mckays Fire for the last five days. Fire resources continue to mop up, patrol the firelines, and increase containment. The spike camp will be dismantled today and starting tomorrow resources will be driving to and from the fire daily. The incident will go from a type 4 to a type 5 incident in the next few days as containment increases.
Horton Complex Fire
Firefighters have gained six percent control of the Horton Complex fire, located five miles northeast of Hannagan Meadow near Heber. It was lighting-caused and began June 16. It has burned 4,354 combined acres, fueled by heavy downed logs. Horton Complex currently has 2 Hand Crews, 9 Engines, 3 helicopters, 4 dozers, 1 feller buncher, 4 masticators, and 4 water tenders.
Fire activity on the western flank was fueled by winds which drove two fires together and it is anticipated that four fires will eventually merge as only a quarter-mile separates them.
Burnout operations in the Willow Creek drainage were successful, and containment lines along the east side of the fire are holding. The primary objectives are to protect adjacent structures, keep the fire south of FR-26, east of FR-24, west of state highway 191, and to protect nearby power lines. Aviation resources will be used to minimize growth.
Increased moisture is expected with the forecast calling for a 40% chance of wetting rains. The Horton Complex is expected to receive scattered showers and thunderstorms with winds up to 11 mph and daytime high temps in the 70s.
Firefighters will work to protect and mitigate risks, to assets like the Navopache Electric power lines and wildlife habitat for threatened and endangered species, as well as others.
Wyrick and West
Chev Fires
The Wyrick and West Chev lighting-caused fires are located in the areas surrounding the town of Heber. Wyrick fire began two miles north of Tennyville High School and West Chev began 2.5 miles northwest of Heber.
The Wyrick has burned 7,452 acres and West Chev has burned 400 acres so far. Both remain at 0% containment and are currently fueled by timber and grass. There are 158 personnel on the sites. Resources are limited due to fire volume in Utah and California.
Crews are working day and night to keep the Wyrick Fire from moving any closer to Heber-Overgaard. More favorable weather conditions may allow firefighters the opportunity to make progress before sunny skies return.
Air tankers dropped retardant while helicopters dropped water on the southeast corner of the Wyrick Fire to keep the fire from moving to the south. Firefighters also worked on the south side of the Wyrick Fire between the 504 and 95 roads to construct fireline.
The Wyrick fire is currently holding on the west side of Black Canyon. Firefighters were in place to begin assessing how to safely construct fireline to contain the West Chev Fire.
Firefighter and public safety are the highest priorities on these fires. The fire areas include power lines and radio towers, private property, and natural resources.
Increasing cloud cover combined with higher humidity gave firefighters a short window to make progress building fireline around the Wyrick Fire. Drought stressed plants and dead branches on the ground will still carry fire if pushed by winds. Winds out of the southwest pushed fire away from Heber-Overgaard, although thunderstorms and gusty winds could quickly change the direction the Wyrick Fire.
Ready, Set, Go: There are no changes to the evacuation status.
Areas in GO: Antelope Valley, Despain Ranch, and Heber-Overgaard north of State Routes 260 and 277
Areas in SET: Chevelon Retreat, communities south and east of State Route 277, High Country Pines in Heber, Kendall Ranch / Camp Ponderosa
Areas in READY:·Chevelon Ranches
Smoke is visible and may settle into low lying areas overnight.
Backbone Fire
The lightning-caused Backbone Fire located roughly 12 miles west of Pine and Strawberry has reached 38,328 acres and 1% containment with 590 people assigned to the fire. This active suppression fire is being fueled by Pinyon Juniper, Chaparral, brush, grass, and cactus.
Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) is working closely with the agencies responding to wildfires and although there has been some damage to APS infrastructure, no customers are currently without power.
Temperatures ranged from mid 90s to 105 degrees before the relief of cloud cover resulted in a slight temperature drop during the afternoon. Relative humidity was in the low teens.
Cloud cover is expected to increase with a few scattered showers developing overnight. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Widespread cloud cover on and minimum relative humidity ranging from 30 to 40% keeps crews hopeful. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph. High gusts remain a possibility in and around any showers and thunderstorms.
The Bear Fire
The Bear Fire on the Clifton Ranger District continues to spread under hot, dry conditions south of Hannagan Meadow. It is 7,300 acres and 0% containment. Forest officials have chosen a confine/contain and point protection strategy that will help conserve fire-fighting resources.
The fire was caused by lightning and detected June 16. Smoke from the Bear Fire may impact the Blue River and Highway 191.
Resources
An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ allows you to search for current smoke information.
For information on the fires see InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests website at www.fs.usda.gov/asnf.
The Daily Air Quality Index can be found by visiting Arizona Department of Environmental Quality at azdeq.gov/node/5914; or by downloading the Air Arizona mobile app on your smartphone at azdeq.gov/airaz.
