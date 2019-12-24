SHOW LOW — Last week, Firehouse Subs restaurant in Show Low hosted a dedication ceremony to present over $54,000 in combined grants to three local fire and police departments. The awarded funds originate from grant requests submitted to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Of the three grants, two were presented to Apache County agencies and one was presented to a Navajo County agency.

Springerville Police Department in Apache County purchased seven ballistic shields valued at $4,095.01.

Firehouse Subs award over 54K in grants - Springerville PD and Michelle Shrader

Springerville Chief of Police Mike C. Nuttall holds one of several of ballistic shields which will protect officers from gunfire. They purchased the shields with grant funding awarded by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Firehouse Subs staff are on his left and store manager and Franchisee Michelle Shrader is on his right.

Greer Fire District, also in Apache County, was awarded $35,882.24 to purchase TNT Storm Extrication Equipment which included a spreader, cutter, Cumbi tool, ram and accessories.

Firehouse Subs awards over 54K in grants - Greer Fire Dist

From left: Firehouse Subs General Manager Gary Cunningham, Firehouse Subs First Assistant Jessica Turney, Greer Firefighter Jacob Orona, Greer Fire District Chief Mark Wade and Firehouse Subs store #1308 franchisee Michelle Shrader. Chief Wade and Orona hold the specialized equipment which will assist their staff in a variety of emergency situations. They purchased the tools and accessories with grant funding awarded by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

And, Timber-Mesa Fire & Medical District in Navajo County was awarded $14,215.74 to purchase gas detectors and accessories.

Firehouse Subs awards over 54K in grants - Timber Mesa Fire & Medical Dist

Members of Timber-Mesa Fire & Medical District purchased $14,215 worth of gas detectors and accessories with funds awarded through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

“Because of the generous donations of our customers, we are able to continue giving back in this way,” explained Show Low Firehouse Subs manager and franchisee Michelle Shrader.

Firehouse Subs awards over 54K in grants to local agencies - Scott Friedman

Firehouse Subs Area Manager Scott Friedman thanks the fire districts and police departments for taking the time to apply for the grants through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. 

Customers can donate to the foundation in several ways. They can round up their receipt total, donating right at the register. They can also purchase the used (but clean) five gallon pickle buckets right in the store for only $2.00. Money donation to the organization goes to the grant fund and is distributed as local agencies apply and are approved by the Foundation.

Firehouse Subs awards over 54K in grants to local agencies -Chief Mike C. Nuttall

Springerville Chief of Police Mike C. Nuttall demonstrates the ballistic vest.

“To date, the Foundation has granted over $46 million to provide lifesaving equipment, training, and support to first responder agencies in Arizona,” says Firehouse Subs Area Representative Scott Friedman. “The best part is that .90 cents of every dollar collected goes directly to the Foundation.”

For more information about the program, visit www.firehousesubsfoundation.org/.

Reach the reporter at

lsingleton@wmicentral.com

Laura Singleton is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent, covering Show Low city government, business and education.

