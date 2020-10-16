ST. JOHNS — Wednesday a fire broke out in the Northland Pioneer College NAVIT Building in St. Johns.
The NPC cosmetology class was not in session at the time on the campus. The NPC welding building was promptly evacuated and students were rapidly accounted for.
The first fire engine company to arrive at the campus encountered heavy smoke, high heat and hidden fire. The crews found fire within a dust collector used in the welding booths, transport piping and some small amounts of smoldering debris.
The fire was rapidly extinguished. Due to the nature of large commercial complex fires, mutual aid was received from Concho, Springerville and Eagar Fire Departments.
Damage to the building was minimal and efforts to remove smoke from the building limited smoke damage from extending further.
Northland Pioneer College responded promptly, and repairs began on Thursday. If you have questions regarding the resuming of cosmetology or welding classes, please contact NPC.
Also assisting at the fire were Navopache Electric, the City of St. Johns, St. Johns Police Departments, the Apache County Sheriff’s Office and Apache County Emergency Management.
