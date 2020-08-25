GLOBE — Over the weekend, the Gin Fire and the Griffin Fire burning five miles north of Globe merged. It is now called the Griffin Fire with total combined acreage burned at 33,403. The complex fire was reported at 30% containment on Monday by the Southwest Incident Management Team 5.
On Friday, before the fires merged, the Gin Fire was 3,600 acres and the Griffin Fire was the smaller of the two, at about 1,000 acres.
The Griffin Fire has crossed Highway U.S. 60 and has also moved onto the San Carlos Apache Reservation. The fire team is now coordinating with fire managers from the San Carlos Apache Tribe “to identify values at risk and potential holding features in the area,” according to Inciweb on Monday.
The highway between Show Low and Globe has reopened for travel in both directions with a pilot car through the area. Travelers should expect delays.
With the increased fire activity over the weekend, the 81-person crew cleared and burned along a section of Forest Road 220 to extend containment lines on the south flank of the fire.
On Monday, crews planned to monitor and hold existing fire line on nearby forest roads, as well as continuing to minimize impacts to U.S. which is on the east flank of the fire, according to Inciweb.
Salt Fire — The lightning-caused Salt Fire, burning 11 miles north of Globe near the junction of U.S. Highway 188 and State Route 288 has also grown over the weekend. Acres burned are just over 20,000 with 50% containment on Monday.
Due to increasing winds over the weekend, the fire moved west toward Highway 188. An air tanker and helicopters were used to burn out along the highway to protect the Wheatfields community and surrounding communities, according to Inciweb. A helicopter was also used to suppress an isolated pocket of fire near power lines on the south end of the fire.
The evacuation area was lifted over the weekend and the affected areas have returned to “Set” Mode by Gila County Sheriff’s Office and Gila County Emergency Management.
Areas on both sides of State Route 188 from Bixby Road to the 188/288 Junction, including all of Wheatfield and all areas of Hicks Road are will remain in “Set” status.
Smoke from both fires is expected to lift and disperse to the east and southeast, according to Southwest Incident Management. Smoke impacts may occur in the communities of Miami, Claypool, Globe, San Carlos Apache Reservation and the White Mountains. Visit azdeq.gov/WildfireForecast?=firegriffinfire for more information.
Visit AZ511.gov for the latest highway information or call the Information Line at 928-421-4539 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Medicine Fire
A new fire estimated to be “over 1,000 acres” was detected by air resource Saturday evening in the southwest portion of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. This is according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry and Wildland Fire Management of the Fort Apache Agency.
The remote fire is about 15 miles west of Salt River Canyon and is burning in Pinyon- Juniper forest. A type 6 engine is on the fire and additional resources are expected.
