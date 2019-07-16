WHITE MOUNTAINS — The countdown to the first days of school is fast approaching. Some schools start the fall semester as early as Wednesday, July 31, while the majority of other White Mountain school districts begin the first or second week of August.
We adults sometimes assume that kids dread the thought of returning to school after summer vacation, but that’s not always the case.
The Independent reached out to speak with some students attending area schools and some children who were visiting the area. Here’s what a handful of students of all ages told the Independent about the upcoming fall semester:
“Going back to school this year is going to be cool. It will be my second year at middle school. I can’t wait to see my friends every day and participate in P.E.” — Lilly, seventh grade
“It’s a mixture of excitement and anxiety but I’m mainly excited to get back to school and to see my friends.” — Miley, seventh grade
“I miss my teachers. My fifth grade teacher was really fun. I miss all the kids and all the fun.” — Hailey, age 11.
“I like to help the teachers. I like playing on the playground.” — Elysse, 4.
“No, I’m not really that excited.” — Benecio, 9.
“I’ll be in second grade. I like the zip line the best.” — Jaden, 6.
“I’m really excited for school.” — Scout, 8.
“I like reading a lot.” — Dot, 6.
“I like science mostly.” — Charlie, 7.
