Conrad A. Fjetland’s new book, “Grace Alone,” is a fascinating tale on humanity’s complex and extraordinary journey of the revival years after widespread destruction.
A recent release from Covenant Books, “Grace Alone” portrays the sheer survival of the human race as people start over in a previously devastated planet.
Fjetland has bachelor’s and master’s degrees and is a juris doctor degree holder. He lives in Show Low with his wife and family.
“The Ellsworth community is growing on Earth. But have they really solved the problem that wiped out Earth’s population?” Fjetland said about his book. “Twenty years have passed since they returned from space. Nothing has been heard from Ararat. Will the colony finally respond when they know the problems found on Earth? And what happened to Nels and his little group? The distances involved between the planets make communications difficult. Messages are out of date by the time they arrive 10 years later. Where does the future of mankind lie?”
Published by Covenant Books, Fjetland’s book is a story on the resilience, creativity and harmony of humankind in the face of unfamiliar and uncontrollable circumstances.
This book tackles the significance of collective efforts in humans to attain continuity amidst a common enemy: uncertainty.
Readers can purchase “Grace Alone” at bookstores or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble. Signed copies can be ordered at conradfjetland2@gmail.com along with the three previous books in the series, “Morgan,” “Ellsworth” and “Nels.”
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.