PINETOP LAKESIDE & VERNON — Multiple communities throughout the White Mountains and the US celebrated Flag Day on Sunday, June 14.
Flag Day ceremonies recognize the birth of the United States and represent different events in history.
Flag Day ceremonies are patriotic and are conducted with a great amount of honor, appreciation and reverence for the nation.
Pictures were submitted to The Independent by the Pinetop-Lakeside and Vernon communities.
