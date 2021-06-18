SHOW LOW — Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 every year, commemorating a resolution by the Second Continental Congress called The Flag Resolution enacted on June 14, 1777 in Philadelphia. With the words “Resolved, The flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation,” the official Flag was born.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed that day as Flag Day, and in 1948, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress, according to historical sources.
This week, 190 American Flags were hard to miss across from the Victorian in Show Low. They were placed there by Fishers of Men for Veterans, a non-profit organization based in Pinetop Lakeside. The Fishers place flag displays around the holidays of Memorial Day, May 31; the Fourth of July; Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11; and the anniversaries of the attack on Pearl Harbor by the Empire of Japan on Dec. 7 and September 11.
The September 11 display last year bore a significance not readily observable, including 219 American flags in the same place as this week’s Flag Day display. Then, each flag represented an Arizona veteran who perished in the wars after September 11, including the 13 service members who came from local communities here.
About Fishers of Men
The name comes from the New Testament: “And Jesus said unto them, Come ye after me and I will make you fishers of men.” Gospel of Mark 1:17, King James Bible. The same instruction appears in two other New Testament books as well, in Matthew and not so eloquently in Luke, “Fear not; from henceforth thou shall catch men.” (5:10)
In 2006, one strong lady took that passage to heart and formed non profit 501 © 3 organization, Fishers of Men for Veterans in 2008, which she calls a ministry. It took awhile to raise the $1,000 filing fee for the corporation commission. She and other volunteers asked not to be named in a newspaper article, because they don’t want to take anything away from their non-denominational force of volunteers that do all the work.
By all appearances, the organization has been a big success over the years. Through fundraising and donations, the organization provides food, emergency boxes, blankets, sleeping bags, tents, clothing, personal hygiene kits, household goods as well as help for veterans to find housing, guidance with civilian transitions and working with other agencies to help veterans access the benefits and programs available to them. Their Kind Heart Bags are filled with hand warmers, scarves, hats, instant hot chocolate and the Fishers tie the bags to trees in areas that are frequented by veterans in need, like bus stops and public parks. There are four types of bags, for adult and juvenile males, and adult and juvenile females.
Other events by The Fishers
Fishers of Men holds specific events annually or bi annually like Wreaths Across America, typically scheduled for the week before Christmas. It is an effort to place live wreaths at the headstones of veterans as a “living tribute” to them, stated its website. They also launched a Bike Program in 2018 through which the group accepted old adult bicycles, fixed them up and gave them to veterans, a total of 12 bikes that year, in order to help the vets be independent and able to travel to appointments at the Veterans Administration.
In August, 2019 the group hosted a “Stand Down” at Blue Ridge High School. Stand down is a military phrase which describes a relaxation of a military unit’s mission or status. At that event, 37 vendors showed up to provide assistance to the vets in attendance at Blue Ridge. Given out to the vets was a meal, clothing, blankets, jackets, sleeping bags, tents, hygiene items, dog food, information about veterinary services and discounts, animal adoptions and government benefits. The group also raffled off donated items. The money paid for tickets went to the organization.
They also have yard or rummage sales throughout the year, the proceeds of which help keep the operation going. And every year in October, for the last 10 years, the group launched a coat “give away,” the Fishers like to call it. Hundreds of coats, jackets, gloves and scarves were distributed not only to veterans, but members of their families. Items not used were donated to another ministry for distribution all over the White Mountains.
The ministry also partners with local police and fire departments. The Fishers donate back packs to the departments which contain essential items for vets in need whom the authorities come across in the community. The blue backpacks are heavy and loaded with about three days of instant meals, clothing, hygiene items, etc. The packs are a particular color of blue which make it easy to identify the recipient as being a veteran in need.
Finally, the group has done light construction work, like building wheelchair ramps. One of the volunteers drafts specs, blueprints, for the particular project—as of last year, they had built 30 ramps. The resident is not asked to provide the materials; the Fishers somehow come up with that through donations.
Official sponsors of the ministry have included KNS Tech Services in Snowflake, Containers on Demand, LLC in Show Low, Wagon Wheel RV & Mini Storage in Lakeside, which donates a storage site to the Fishers, Painted Desert Quilts in Holbrook, Law for Veterans in Florence and American Service Animal Society in Chandler, made available a 40 acre parcel in Pinedale to help train animals.
The public fuels the ministry’s good work with contributions and donations, for which Fishers of Men is very grateful. Visit their website at fishersofmenforveterans.com or call (928) 369-8455. Donations are tax deductible.
The Wall that Heals
In October coming up, The Fishers would like to remind the community that beginning October 28 through the 31st, The Wall That Heals will be on display at the Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex in Pinetop Lakeside. It is three-quarters scale traveling replica of the stunning Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The event is a program of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Founders of the Wall, according to a flyer provided to the Independent by Fishers of Men. As the date gets closer, the full event schedule for the event will be posted at www.PINETOPLAKESIDE.com. The town is looking for volunteers for that event as well--the contact person for that is Tony Alba at (928) 368-8696 ext. 240 or Talba@pintoplakesideaz.gov.
