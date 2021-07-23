ST JOHNS — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Northern Arizona Thursday through Saturday. According to an advisory dated July 21, Kim Farrell of that agency posted an alert that an expected increase in rain and thunderstorms has elevated the threat of flash flooding especially over the area including recently burned areas. The alert stated that that creeks and streams “will see a quicker response due to recent rainfall.”
That’s not exactly breaking news to some areas of Apache County. According to Haley Nicoll, a manager for the Apache County Emergency Management, citizens there have already seen “localized flooding” including on County Road 6040 outside of St. Johns and near CR 8047 in Vernon. Nicoll said that their pre-flood planning “’included working with Public Works to identify areas of Apache County that are prone to flooding,” and authorities are “pre-staging equipment for flood response” in strategic areas. “Apache County Emergency Management is working around the clock to ensure we are taking as many precautions as we can to ensure the safety of our citizens,” Nicoll stated.
The same authorities in Navajo County were contacted for information about flood preparedness there, but as of press time, there has been no response. Anecdotal information sent from a reader suggests that roads and streets in Taylor and Snowflake have experienced flooding, but unfortunately, that has not been confirmed by the county government.
