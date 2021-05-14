SHOW LOW — As a culmination of National Nurses Week, Summit Healthcare held a Nightingale ceremony on May 12, to honor nursing staff, who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. Each attendee was handed a copy of the Nightingale Oath to recite and two special awards were presented during the event.
Kori Peters received Summit Healthcare’s 2021Nurse of the Year award and Fredda Parkhill Kermes received the Daisy Lifetime Award.
National Nurses Week
National Nurses Week was celebrated May 6 to May 12. It was started in 1990 by the American Nurses Association as an extension of National Nurses Day (May 6). This official celebration of nurses and the profession of nursing went though many evolutions through the years, but eventually came to include May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, British nurse who was the foundational philosopher of modern nursing.
DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award
The Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award was created to recognize those nurses who have devoted their life’s work to the compassionate care of others. Recipients of this award are nominated for their dedication to nursing through active mentoring, role modeling, advocating for their patients and promoting the positive image of nursing. They serve as a beacon of inspiration to those at all stages of their career and in the various and important roles of nursing. The DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award package includes: a DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award certificate, a DAISY Foundation portfolio for the award certificate, a DAISY Lapel Pin and a Unique Healer’s Touch sculpture on a pedestal with an attached personalized plaque.
This year, Summit has a retiring nurse who greatly exemplifies these virtues: Fredda Parkhill Kermes, RN, BSN, MHI, Director Professional Development, Clinical Projects and Telemedicine. Summit presented The DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award to Fredda Parkhill Kermes.
Fredda started her career as a young nurse in Chicago and due to the wonderful Illinois winters, she and her husband, Chuck, moved to Phoenix for a brief time. She came to Navapache Regional Medical Center (now Summit Healthcare) 36 years and 9 months ago. She is planning to retire on June 18.
Fredda devoted her life’s work to the compassionate care of others. She is dedicated to nursing “through active mentoring, role modeling, advocating for her patients and promoting the positive image of nursing and she serves as a beacon of inspiration to those at all stages of their career and in the various and important roles of nursing”. (Description of award above) As you can see, she is an outstanding example of why this award was created.
Fredda has been a mentor to new grad nurses, an instructor for Pharmaceutical Coursework at the Community College, worked in Intensive care and has led system innovation including AICU and telemedicine services not previously available in our community. She is passionate about emergency response including ACLS, BLS, Rapid Response Teams and Code Teams. She has developed projects for clinical improvements and when Fredda leads it, she never lets it fail due to drift.
She is a friend and a partner in quality care.
Nurses have long played a vital role in our society. They see humanity at their worst and somehow manage to take it all in stride and show up again tomorrow.
They deserve appreciation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.