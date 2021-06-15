SPRINGERVILLE — News flash! This year’s aviation expo went to the dogs. And the cats.
Technically, it was the 9th Annual Round Valley Animal Rescue Aviation Expo fundraiser at the Springerville Municipal Airport and boy, was it ever fun!
Pets were adopted. Cakes were walked. Funds were raised. Planes flew and people jumped with parachutes. What more could one ask for on a Saturday in June?
Homeless pets still need people and, according to rutgers.edu website, while cost vary, depending upon many factors, a rough estimate as to the cost to house a dog is estimated to be about $3 per day. Multiply that by several, and the costs skyrocket.
That’s where the skydivers come in.
Every year, the team of Skydive Arizona makes the trip to Springerville from Eloy to entertain and raise funding for their furry friends in Round Valley.
They are not the only supporters. So many arrived to participate in the event. Food truck and vintage plane owners were more than happy to pitch in to help with the RVAR’s single largest fundraising event of the entire year. Many donated and many showed up to experience the excitement first hand all while supporting a cause they love.
For those feeling the sting of having missed out, great pets are still available at the shelter, located at 319 East Main Street in Springerville.
For those who love animals and want to support the no-kill non-profit animal shelter with a donation, the staff would love a call at 928-333-1133 or visit roundvalleyanimalrescue.org for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.