Did you know that the Taylor Municipal Airport was constructed by area volunteers and was activated in 1976?
Airport manager Ray Webber said, “I believe the land was donated by Shorty Reidhead, then all the pilots around donated the work. The use of equipment was also donated. This project wasn’t federally funded, it was just local individuals.” Webber oversees the daily operations and maintenance of the airport, which sees an average of six flights a day. Webber also has an aircraft repair and service business on the property, which includes aviation fuel, courtesy transportation, a public telephone, internet access and a restroom.”
The public airport, owned by the Town of Taylor, is a mere two miles southwest of the town and is adjacent to the 160-acre Taylor Business-Technology Park, which is currently under development. The asphalt runway is 7,200 feet long by 75 feet wide and sits on 102 acres. It is open 24/7, all year long, unless there’s some maintenance, a problem with the runway or if the weather is bad enough, then the airport is closed. The Town of Taylor takes care of mowing the weeds and plowing the runway.
This is a small airport, so there isn’t a need for an air traffic controller. In case you were wondering, pilots radio each other and report their intention to land. This is done through the Unicom frequency ‘122.7’, a communication frequency, where pilots can talk to other pilots and send them information about their positioning when operating in the vicinity of an airport.
Webber said, “In fact, it’s not even required by the FAA for anybody to use a radio to land here. There’s been just a few incidents through the years, with only one fatality that happened back in the ’70’s.”
The Taylor Airport is a “pilot controlled lighted runway.”
The runway doesn’t have lights that go on when it gets dark. “The pilot controls the lights just by using the radio, seven clicks of the of the radio will turn the lights on. The Taylor airport and a couple of others in the White Mountains are pilot controlled lighted runways,” said Webber.
The largest plane that can land at the airport is 12,500 pounds, single wheel landing craft. The “single wheel” means one wheel per strut.
There are upgrades in the works. It’s been reported that there are two groups of planned private hangars to be built at the airport. Also, “We’re in the process of trying to get a 12,000 gallon aviation fuel tank. Right now, we only have a 5,000 gallon tank,” said Webber.
Webber said, “I’ve had my own business ‘Rays Aircraft Services’, for 20 years. It’s quite a good business. I guess, people owning airplanes is a lot more than it used to be. I don’t fly much anymore, however, in my spare time, my Dad and I are in the process of restoring a 1946 Stinson.” According to Wikipedia, the Stinson was a popular general aviation aircraft produced from immediately after World War II to 1950, only 5,260 were built.
Additional airports in the White Mountains -
Show Low Regional Airport was dedicated in 1946 as the result of a U.S. Forest Service Special Use Permit. Since its modest beginning from a dirt runway and small terminal, the Show Low Regional Airport has become the premier air transportation facility in the White Mountains.
Located one mile east of Show Low, the airport features two runways with parallel and connecting taxiways, a modern 6,400-square-foot terminal building, short- and long-term vehicle parking lots and three aircraft parking ramps. The airport terminal is open 365 days a year.
Springerville Municipal Airport is a town-owned public-use airport, just outside the town of Springerville. Planned improvements at the airport include an apron relocation and expansion, improved signage and lighting, perimeter wildlife fencing, and Snow Removal Equipment facilities.
Winslow–Lindbergh Regional Airport is one mile west of Winslow. According to Wikipedia, the US Forest Service has a firefighting air tanker base there. The airport was served by TWA and Frontier Airlines, but now sees no airline service.
St. Johns Industrial Air Park is a city-owned public-use airport, just over one mile north of the central business district of St. Johns.
Holbrook Municipal Airport is a public use airport, just 3.5 miles northeast of Holbrook and is owned by the City of Holbrook. According to Wikipedia, in April 1989, singer-songwriter John Denver was involved in an accident while piloting his 1931 vintage biplane. The plane was taxiing on the airport’s runway while attempting to land at Holbrook for refueling on a flight from Carefree to Santa Fe, when a wind gust caught the plane, causing it to spin. The plane sustained extensive damage.
Whiteriver and Cibeque Airports are public use airports. They are owned by the White Mountain Apache Tribe. The Cibeque Airport is for daytime use only. There are no services.
Mogollon Airpark, in Overgaard, is a day-use-only private airport. Guests are welcome upon submission of the Prior Permission Form and after reading and agreeing to the Mogollon Airpark Operating Guidelines – Aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.