SNOWFLAKE — Arizona Llama Rescue Inc., a recognized nonprofit organization, is located east of Snowflake off of Hay Hollow Road.
Its mission is to rescue, place and or relocate the llamas; educating the public and prospective owners on the care and training of llamas; and ongoing mentoring for llama owners and caretakers.
David Salge and his wife have been interested in llamas since they were kids. Salge explains that it all started when they lived in Queen Creek in the late 1990s. They had some acreage, so they bought a couple of young llamas.
“With any animal, you start networking with other people that have the same animal. That way you learn more, join groups and go to shows and various things like that. Then once you network, your name is out there.
“Two national rescue organizations, at the time, didn’t have any representation in the Southwest, primarily Arizona, Utah and Southern California. We agreed to volunteer and assist anytime there was a situation nearby where there was a llama or two that someone needed to surrender for various reasons. We saw an uptick in that, as we got into the financial crisis of 2008, where people were losing properties and needing to find places for their llamas due to health issues or lifestyle changes.
“In 2007, my wife decided to create our own nonprofit foundation organization for llama rescue that would focus just on Arizona. The need was there and it allowed us to continue our careers while still balancing some of the needs of llama rescue. Also, there was a need for ongoing mentoring and care for people after they adopt a llama in a new home.
“By narrowing it down to just Arizona we were able really to give it the attention that was appropriate at that time,” said Salge.
Currently the rescue is home to 10 llamas. Two of them are their own, along with eight rescues.
Four are currently being halter trained and getting ready for adoption. The others came to the rescue and are elderly with some health issues, which require a supplement to their diet and really are not ideal to be placed at this point just because of the stress involved. They will probably live out their lives at the facility.
There is a waiting list for people wanting to adopt trained animals, but there aren’t any ready yet. There is a process for the adoption.
“We do a facility check and meet with the adopters to make sure they understand that these are herd animals. You can’t just have one,” Salge said.
“In addition, we make sure they understand that llamas do not do well in the Phoenix valley area where you get the heat and the humidity during the summer. Llamas are also at risk to get valley fever. We make sure that they are getting their hay from the appropriate location and feeding and caring for them properly. There’s a whole interview process that we go through before we actually place them.”
Llamas are very curious and very smart.
“They know when you don’t know what you’re doing, or they know when you’re trying to catch them,” Salge said.
“They can read your body language and they can pick up on your stress if you’re uncomfortable or not sure what you’re doing. It’s a special technique to work with these animals, and it’s been a great experience for me to learn patience and learn their body language. It’s been great working with these animals.
“Llamas can also be therapy animals. It’s quite a process to be trained. It would be done by people that are qualified. There’s a certification process involved. One of the reasons that they make such good therapy animals is the way they look. You just look at their eyes and face and there’s a kind of a calming effect,” said Salge.
The rescue doesn’t have a group of volunteers to help because it takes llamas a while to warm up to and trust people.
“There’s really nothing that has to be done other than daily feedings. We do the annual vaccinations, the annual shearing and toenail trimming. So there really isn’t a lot to do other than raking up llama beans,” Salge said.
The llama rescue is available for tours by reservation. You have to contact them to schedule for small groups only.
“If people want to come out and learn more about the llamas or see the llamas we are willing to do that. There’s a lot to learn about these animals and they are fascinating just to spend a little time with. If someone is interested in adopting or just learning more, contact us and we’ll set something up. I’m happy to talk to anybody with questions,” Salge said.
For for information, send an email to rescuewrangler@gmail.com or visit the website at azllamarescue.org.
(1) comment
You can't publish an article about llamas without mentioning their spiritual advisor...the Dalai Llama. Hats off to the Salges for their great work with these beautiful animals!!
