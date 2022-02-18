After a decade of frustration and delay, the 4-Forests Restoration reset has spurred a flurry of federal actions to thin vulnerable watersheds and protect endangered communities in northern Arizona.
But the list of funded projects demonstrates that if forested towns like Show Low, Payson and Flagstaff want to benefit — they’ll have to come up with cash or partners in the new age of subsidized thinning projects.
The Coconino National Forest underscored that painful lesson this month with an announcement of progress on three critical thinning projects — including the long-delayed plan to thin 64,000 acres on the C.C. Cragin Watershed — from which both Rim Country and the Valley receive vital water supplies.
The other two projects are on the outskirts of Flagstaff, where voters approved a $10-million bond to provide the money needed to partner with the US Forest Service to prevent wildfires and post-fire flooding from wrecking havoc.
The Coconino National Forest release lauded the partnerships that have made it possible to jumpstart thinning projects, with the help of a flush of federal money. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Forest Service Chief Randy Moore recently toured Arizona to announce the new, 10-year wildfire prevention plan in Arizona, with about $54 million a year in new federal funding.
The American Recovery Act infrastructure program provided $6 billion in additional funding for wildfire prevention nationally. The still-stalled Build Back Better bill would provide another $65 billion. Although California has suffered catastrophic fire damage in recent years, Arizona could find itself at the head of the line thanks to the years of study for 4FRI that have produced a host of ready-to-go projects.
“The Coconino National Forest is focusing on leveraging partnerships to implement and complete the Museum Fire Sediment Reduction Project, Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project, and Cragin Watershed Protection Project,” wrote Public Affairs Officer Brady Smith in a release.
Partners in those thinning projects include the city of Flagstaff, Coconino County, National Wild Turkey Federation, Bureau of Reclamation, Northern Arizona University, National Forest Foundation, Salt River Project and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZDFFM).
“These important projects will treat unhealthy and unnaturally crowded forests in strategic locations to protect communities and preserve vital watersheds,” concluded Smith.
Arizona’s in the grip of a 20-year drought that has caused mounting water shortages, making the watersheds of Rim Country and the White Mountains vital to the economic future of the valley. Studies show that forested communities like Payson and Show Low face a greater risk of destruction from the ember storm of a nearby wildfire than Paradise, California did before a wildfire destroyed most of the town and killed 85 people.
The three priorities on the Coconino include Cragin Watershed Protection Project.
The Forest Service has for years been seeking contractors for years in hopes of thinning the overstocked, 64,000-acre watershed draining in the C.C. Cragin Reservoir. The Forest Service has so far treated 39,000 acres in and around the watershed, but has relied mostly on managing natural fire during the cool, wet months. Thinning projects have been stalled by the failure to find contractors who can make enough money from the saw timber to cover the cost of getting rid of the biomass. The plan ultimately calls for thinning some 31,000 acres.
Partners include Coconino National Forest, Salt River Project, Bureau of Reclamation, the town of Payson, National Wild Turkey Federation, National Forest Foundation, state forestry department and other community members and organizations involved in the Happy Jack and Mogollon Rim area.
“Our partners have been there with us the whole time, both in planning this project, and in implementing it,” said Mogollon District Ranger Linda Wadleigh. “It has taken the combined energy of many to make this happen, and I’m proud of the work our folks have done alongside our partners. We are also simultaneously working with additional partners to do more work in this critical watershed.”
The Forest Service has awarded contracts for the Baker Project on the East Clear Creek watershed, which feeds into the reservoir. Salt River Project and the Town of Payson have contributed to the project. The National Wild Turkey Federation is also managing projects in the General Springs area, to protect critical reservoir infrastructure and downwind private lands with homes.
Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project
The Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project is a result of a $10 million bond measure passed by voters in 2012. The town has used that money to leverage Forest Service money for thinning.
The project so far has thinned 5,000 acres, turned 1,500 acres of slash into wood chips, hauled away 850 acres of wood slash, piled and burned 2,400 acres of slash and broadcast burned another 900 thinned acres. The project has included land within the city boundary and state lands — all with an eye to reducing the wildfire and flooding danger to Flagstaff.
Museum Fire Sediment Reduction Project
The Flagstaff bond issue has also helped prioritize the Museum Fire Sediment Reduction Project, to prevent dangerous flooding off the burn scar left by the Museum Fire. The Forest Service has pledged $3.5 million, with another $3.5 million from the Department of Agriculture under the terms of a Good Neighbor Authority with Coconino County.
“This type of agreement recognizes the importance of partnering with local governments in meeting the many landscape restoration needs of the Forest Service and adjoining lands,” said Smith.
“We’re particularly pleased at how this project and the collective efforts between partners have progressed,” said Coconino National Forest Supervisor Laura Jo West. “We need to reduce the level of sediment impacting Flagstaff neighborhoods below the burn scar, which will allow for more effective flood mitigation on city of Flagstaff land.”
The project seeks to avoid the kind of lethal flooding that hit Flagstaff after the 15,000-acre Schultz Fire in 2010. A Flagstaff-funded study found that a high-intensity fire followed by monsoon flooding on the mountain above town could flood much of the downtown and do billions in damage.
Ironically, the 2,000-acre Museum Fire in 2019 started when an excavator hit a rock and created a spark that started a fire in slash from a thinning project. The fire cost $9 million to control. Only 12% of the fire burned at high intensity — in part because of the thinning work already completed
The Museum Fire actually holds one more valuable lesson for forested communities. The new 4FRI plan relies much more heavily on managed fires and thinning projects that leave piles of biomass in the forest for extended periods. In the short term, this increases the danger of a managed fire getting out of control or an accidental fire during thinning operations.
This means communities like Payson and Show Low will have to deal with the increased threat of nearby fires. Even after the Forest Service completes a thinning project, prescribed burns will be needed to maintain the thinned area every five or 10 years.
All of that makes it vital that forested communities adopt both Firewise brush clearing codes to reduce thickets of small trees and brush in town as well as a Wildlands Urban Interface (WUI) building code for new construction. These two measures reduce the chance that embers from a nearby fire will set multiple houses on fire at once — overwhelming fire departments and taking out whole blocks as flames spread from house to house.
