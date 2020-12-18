The Forest Service has released an ambitious plan to use timber sales to restore 92,000 acres of unhealthy, fire prone forests in the White Mountains.
The survival of forested communities, endangered species, the tourism economy and the local logging industry all depend critically on the outcome of the Black River Restoration Project.
Currently, two-thirds of some of the most loved, used, vital forest in the state is so choked with spindly, struggling trees that it remains in immediate danger of the kind of town-destroying wildfires that this year have plagued the entire West Coast. The Wallow Fire already consumed a portion of the project area, wreaking permanent changes in forest structure and filling streams with silt. Only previous thinning projects saved Alpine and likely Springerville from a town-destroying fire.
About 80% of the ponderosa and mixed conifer forests in the project area are unhealthy — prone to mistletoe, bark beetles, flash floods and wildfires, according to the assessment. The environmental analysis concluded that decades of short-term logging and grazing policies have replaced big, fire-resistant, old-growth trees with thickets of young trees. As a result, the low-intensity fires that used to gently thin the forest every two to 17 years have been replaced with crown fires that can race along faster than a man can run and take whole towns in a gulp.
The project area includes the intensely popular Black River and its tributaries, essential to wildlife generally and a host of endangered species, including Apache Trout, Mexican Spotted Owls, Northern Goshawks, narrow-headed garter snakes and Mexican Meadow jumping mice.
The Black River and its tributaries remains the heart of the region’s tourism industry, but must run a gauntlet of destruction every fire season.
Thinning the forest and restoring natural fire patterns would generate 420 jobs and a labor income of $13 million. The assessment envisions thinning as much as 35,000 acres annually — although the Apache Sitgreaves currently only has staff to prepare about 16,000 acres of projects a year. The 1.3 million tons of timber would generate $50 million in revenue. However, the loggers will have to operate on the thinnest of margins — since they can only make money on the trees larger than about 12 inches in diameter.
The trees 12 to 20 inches in diameter would generate net revenue of about $5.7 million, but the smaller stuff would cost almost $2 million more to harvest than it’s worth. The economics of the plan depend on finding loggers willing to absorb the cost of processing the biomass for the sake of the profit on the saw timber.
The Forest Service recently released its environmental assessment of its preferred alternative, to mixed reviews from the loggers, environmentalists and local officials. The Forest Service has been working on the plan for years, having shifted to an alternative that reduces the intensity of the timber treatments after after people complained the treatments would make the forest look too sparse. Environmentalists worry about whether the plan will protect enough of the old growth trees as well as whether the plan includes enough short-term protection for endangered species. Off-roaders worry about the plan to close roughly 60 miles of unauthorized or environmentally damaging roads. The project would also add 16 miles of new road to the existing 340 miles of road.
Loggers and mill operators at a recent meeting of the Natural Resources Working Group peppered the Apache Sitgreaves Forest representatives with questions about the oft-delayed possible award of contracts. Mills and loggers in the White Mountains are struggling to keep the flow of material going, including the endangered NovoPower biomass burning plant near Snowflake. The plant likely remains essential to finding bidders for the Black River contracts, since half of the material the loggers must remove has little value beyond fuel for a biomass plant.
Apache Sitgreaves ranger Paul Hancock said the public comment period on the assessment closed on Nov. 6. Concerns the planners will now address include the fate of wild horse herds that have impacted the riparian areas, protections for nesting Mexican Spotted Owls, and conflicts between the needs of ranchers and the concerns of environmentalists. The area includes the range of several Mexican Grey Wolf packs.
Eastern Arizona Counties Association head Pascal Berlioux said the study leaves lots of questions unanswered — like how loggers should deal with dense stands with lots of big trees. Overall, the prescription calls for leaving as many trees as possible that are greater than 20 inches in diameter at chest height. Those trees can withstand repeated, low-intensity ground fires if the thickets of small trees are removed. However, in some areas leaving all the big trees may conflict with the effort to reduce fire danger, open up meadows or meet other goals.
“We are likely to have some stands with fairly large trees — young but large trees. It would be interesting to get into those stands and discuss what we’re going to do,” said Berlioux.
The Forest Service hopes to absorb the comments and finish the environmental study as soon as possible, but may not award any contracts in 2021 and spread out other contracts over the next few years.
Several timber representatives said the delay could dry up their pipeline with serious economic consequences.
Apache Sitgreaves timber manager Randy Fuller noted that the Forest Service continues to juggle contracts and offerings, trying to keep the timber industry alive.
But the understaffed timber management office has struggled to keep up in preparing sales. “We’ve done a rescheduling of some of the Black River sales through 2024. We’re staffed for 16,000 acres of preparation a year. We’re approaching 19,000 acres this year. We started the year with 17 active timber sales – and we’re still active on 14. That’s a lot of stress on our workforce,” said Fuller.
The Apache Sitgreaves last year accounted for about 65% of the timber sales statewide, mostly because the NovoPower biomass plant made those sales economical by providing a market for biomass.
The environmental assessment painted a bleak picture of the 92,000 acre area in the heart of the White Mountains. About half of the area harbors a ponderosa pine forest, with another third of the acreage in mix conifer forests. Riparian areas constitute just 5% of the land, but are vital in the life cycles of 90 % of the wildlife. Grasslands account for just 6% of the area.
Among the findings:
• 75% of the forest has mistletoe infestation and is prone to bark beetle outbreaks.
• About 83% of the forest is overgrown, with a basal area of tree trunks at chest height greater than 80 square feet per acre. Thinning projects would seek to reduce the basal area to somewhere between 20 and 80 square feet per acre.
• The Wallow Fire burned 65,000 acres in the study area, causing subsequent erosion and debris flows that have damaged the streams.
• About two-thirds of the forests are prone to crown fires, while just 16% faces what’s considered a normal fire risk, based on forest health and density.
• The project area includes 1,500 acres of privately owned land, which will require more intensely treated buffer zones.
• The area includes 19 spotted owl nesting and foraging areas, 12 Northern Goshawk management areas, several wolf packs. Native Apache Trout live now in six miles of stream, but could expand to 50 miles of stream as a result of the project.
• Most of the streams, springs and riparian meadows are degraded and not operating properly from an ecological point of view.
• Treatments will include 38,000 acres of Ponderosa Pine, 7,000 acres of mixed conifer, 900 acres of willow-riparian, 2,300 acres of wetlands and 5,000 acres of grasslands.
• Treatments will clear younger pines away from aspen stands, to help protect those increasingly rare poplars.
• The treatment calls for protecting most trees larger than 20 inches in diameter, rather than the 16 inch diameter target used for other restoration and fire reduction projects.
• The plan calls for prescribed fire on 26,000 acres, including 8,400 acres where the Forest Service will manage natural fires to achieve the desired results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.