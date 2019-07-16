PINETOP – With the growing popularity today of e-books, it is most exciting when an author holds an actual book signing event. Such was the case at Pinetop Country Club on July 10. Humorist, columnist, writer, editor and speaker Pierre O’Rourke entertained a packed room of people while promoting his new book, “Free the Puddles.”
O’Rourke, the consummate storyteller, held attendees captive with story after story of his celebrity relationships.
Though he spent years promoting celebrity fundraising events and book tours for well-known authors such as Og Mandino, Barbara Taylor Bradford and James Patterson, O’Rourke did not acknowledge their urgings for him to begin writing himself until the death of his friend Michael Landon.
“There is always one moment that you allow to change your life,” said O’Rourke. “One of those moments brought me here. Babies and marriage you know about, but when I was little my mother felt bad that I did not have a brother or a dad. If I had a little brother I would have wanted him to be like Michael Landon.”
O’Rourke told a story of how Landon loved to play pranks on people, a trick he often used while filming to calm the atmosphere. O’Rourke was the victim of one of those pranks.
He said that one time Eli Wallach was filming a movie and told him (O’Rourke) to go in and say hello to Landon. Innocently, he did.
“I went through the door and a fist came at me and I collapsed. Kirk Douglas says ‘Who are you?’ and then the stuntman came out the other door. Burt Lancaster, the director, said, ‘Stop Filming.’ I was embarrassed.”
O’Rourke said the next day on set a guy walked over to Landon with a clipboard and Landon gave O’Rourke the “stink eye,” signed something and walked off. The guy told O’Rourke that when he interrupted filming the day before it cost Landon $63,000 and that was what he was signing — the check.
“I’m afraid to look,” said O’Rourke, “and I started to think what do I have that I can sell to pay him back?”
Then everyone burst out laughing. It had not cost Landon anything. It was just one of his pranks.
At Landon’s funeral, O’Rourke said Cindy Landon said to him, “You were special; he pranked you three times;” and, “When are you going to start writing books?”
O’Rourke had a one hour plane ride home. He said he contemplated what Cindy said and thought about Michael telling him he should write books. He said his mentor, Og Mandino, who wrote “The Greatest Miracle in the World,” had also been telling him for 12 years that he should write.
What to do was the question he pondered, if the plane did not crash?
When he got home, he closed his business, Celebrity Promotions, and spent one and a half years at Oregano’s (a Phoenix restaurant) writing and drinking iced tea.
His first book, “Note to Gibbs” sold out the first month it was published. The story was based the loss of his 11-year canine companion and best friend, Nubble. He had waited two years after Nubble’s death to find another dog.
Before he brought his new dog Gibbs home, he wrote a note to him welcoming him and placed it on his refrigerator. “I told Gibbs,” explained O’Rourke, “I promise never to compare you to Nubble, but you will hear his name a lot.”
That was the beginning of O’Rourke regularly writing notes to Gibbs which became the subject of his inaugural book.
With all the celebrity relationships O’Rourke has encountered over the years, one wonders if the names have been changed to protect the celebrities and himself. With stories to tell about George Burns and Burns taking him to the cemetery to meet Gracie, and Governor Rose Mofford and Willie Nelson’s interesting meeting, Hugh O’Brien’s burial which he (O’Rourke) actually performed, visiting Hugh Hephner who was in blue silk pajamas at the Playboy mansion, and Gary Puckett of the Union Gap canceling a gig to come and sing at O’Rourke’s mother’s funeral, you wonder which of these life experiences might be the catalyst for one of his books.
O’Rourke lives in Scottsdale but frequents Pinetop to enjoy its calm and beauty. Gibbs, of course, accompanies him, as he did for the book signing event. Book information can be found at www.Pierre-ORourke.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.