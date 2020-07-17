ARIZONA — Tiffany Shedd was endorsed by former Governor Jan Brewer. Governor Brewer led Arizona out of the recession and put our state on sound financial footing. She fought to secure our southern border in the face of federal opposition, and is one of the first prominent endorsers of President Trump.
“Tiffany Shedd is a true conservative who embodies rural Arizona and lives its values,” said Governor Brewer. “Tiffany’s experience in the first congressional district as a fourth-generation farmer, small business owner, and youth shooting instructor makes her the best person to serve in Congress. In Washington, I know Tiffany Shedd will stand with President Trump and be the advocate Arizonans need.”
“Governor Brewer follows a long line of strong female leaders in Arizona and I am hopeful to live up to her image,” said Tiffany Shedd. “She consistently stood up for our Arizona values in the face of mounting pressure from the federal government and fought to secure our southern border when politicians in Washington simply weren’t listening. I’m proud to have her endorsement.”
