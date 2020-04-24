PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Former Gov. Jane Dee Hull died last week at the age of 84. She and her husband, obstetrician Dr. Terry Hull, kept a summer home in Pinetop for many years, and became part of the community.
Former Pinetop-Lakeside Mayor Ginny Handorf has special memories of Gov. Hull, whom she met at a conference in Phoenix, when Hull was serving in the legislature.
"Jane Hull was one of the most genuine persons I have ever known. The very first time I met her was at a conference in Phoenix for women in government."
"I had been recently appointed to the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council and she, I knew, was a member of our Legislature. I could hardly believe it when she came over to me! Jane wanted to know if I thought she should run for Secretary of State. I was overwhelmed! I knew that she and Dr. Hull had a second home in our White Mountain community, but never expected to be recognized by her! She had this great, friendly, every-day neighborly personality," Handorf wrote in an email to the Independent.
"… I truly cherished that meeting for years," she added.
Hull's long and distinguished political career began in 1978 when she was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives. She went on to serve seven terms and became the first woman Speaker of the House. She was elected to Secretary of State in 1995, and was appointed governor in 1997 when Gov. Fife Symington resigned after he was convicted of bank fraud.
Although Hull was initially appointed to the governor's chair, she ran for the seat in 1998 and won a landslide victory, becoming the first woman elected governor. Her success was perhaps in part due to to the kind of personal qualities Handorf and others remembered her for.
"There was no superiority in her humble demeanor," Handorf recalled.
Another former Pinetop-Lakeside mayor and Navajo County Supervisor, Larry Vicario, recalled that Hull was always straightforward with her opinions, even if she didn't agree with you.
"That's the way she was, she was straight-up about it … I like to deal with someone like that because you always know where you stand," he said. He noted that if he he had a question or wanted some insight concerning policy or the state legislature, he could talk with Gov. Hull.
"She would always answer my calls," he said. "She would listen to you."
Both Handorf and Vicario admired her abilities.
"She had such a non-elitist style, but possessed a brilliant mind and capable abilities, not only as a highly-respected Secretary of State, but also as one of our best Arizona governors," Handorf said.
"She understood rural Arizona very well," Vicario added.
Terry and Jane Hull lived and worked on the Navajo Nation reservation when they first came to Arizona in the early 1960s, which deepened their familiarity with rural issues, and the region.
Hull was governor during the 2002 Rodeo-Chediski Fire, and was on hand to help protect and advocate for the community, meeting with President George W. Bush in Springerville, after Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside were evacuated, when the fire was declared a national disaster.
The Hulls were also part of the community, attending mass at St. Mary of the Angels, and offering their home up for benefit tours at White Mountain Summer Homes.
"Our paths, through the years, crossed many times, but I always found her to be the very same Jane that I knew. We worked together … at meetings with the at meetings with the League of Arizona Cities & Towns, at funerals in Whiteriver, Arizona Town Halls, at the Grand Canyon, events in Pinetop-Lakeside …" recalled Handorf.
"No matter where or when, she was always the same ever-gracious, genuine Jane whom I will always remember with pride and with love," Handorf concluded.
"She's going to be sorely missed," Vicario said.
