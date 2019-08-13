HOLBROOK—Judy Marie Fabok, formerly of Pinedale and a former teacher’s aide in the Show Low School District, pleaded guilty on July 25 in the Navajo County Superior Court to one count of sexual conduct with a minor and a second count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, Class 2 and 3 felonies, respectively
Navajo County authorities allege that Fabok, 47, engaged in various child sex crimes with a boy between the age of 15 and 17, including sexual intercourse. The crimes which she pleaded guilty to occurred on or about March 6, 2018. She reportedly sent nude pictures of herself to the boy as well. Fabok also faces child sex crime charges in Apache County for acts alleged to have happened there with the same boy.
Under the terms of her plea agreement, she will serve five years in prison on the first count, could be fined up to $150,000, will pay $250 as a sex offender assessment and other various fees. She also must pay restitution for any economic loss she caused to the victim, in an amount yet to be determined
On the second Navajo County charge, she could receive probation for a time period between five years and up to the rest of her life when she gets out of prison on the first charge. Terms of probation are up to the judge, but must include her registering as a sex offender.
But under the terms of the plea agreement, the judge doesn’t have to put her on probation for the second count and could instead impose more prison time from between 2 and 8.75 years. That will be decided at her sentencing. Either way, she will still have to register as a sex offender. Not only that, but Arizona Department of Corrections will put out a bulletin about her sex offender status when she is released from prison
As part of the deal, the other eight charges in Navajo County will be dismissed and related charges in Apache County Superior Court will be dismissed as well once that county receives the “sentencing document” from Navajo County. Further, the state has agreed not to file any additional charges “relating to information from computers, phone records or images obtained during this investigation,” says the agreement.
Meantime, her husband David Fabok divorced her. The decree of dissolution of marriage was signed by the court on April 26. He was awarded sole custody of their child whom she may not visit unless the visitation is supervised and only after she completes sex offender treatment.
Sentencing on the criminal charges is set for September 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.