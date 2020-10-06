Fort Apache Agency Tentatively plans to begin prescribed burns on Oct. 13

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Fort Apache Agency Fire Management in coordination with the White Mountain Apache Tribe are planning prescribed burning in multiple units this fall and winter. Several burn units are targeted to be treated by either pile burning or broadcast burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. The targeted acres to be treated will be approximately 27,663 acres of broadcast burning and 5,389 acres of pile burning within multiple burn units.
Frequent, low-intensity fire removes accumulated fuels and recycles nutrients in the soils to promote healthy vegetation and wildlife habitat. A healthier forest is a safer forest for firefighters and residents when wildfires inevitably occur. These small prescribed fires will help reduce fuel accumulation from logging and thinning projects, decrease the risk of high intensity wildfire, protect watersheds and improve the safety of the communities around them.
This year, Prescribed Burn Staff will focus on burn units that are away from Communities to mitigate smoke. They will work to ensure smoke management is addressed to be least impactful to the public as possible while still implementing prescribed burning under the right conditions. Firefighters will continue to follow all COVID-19 safety measures while conducting the burn activities.
Prescribed burning activity is dependent upon the availability of fire personnel, weather conditions, fuel moisture levels and smoke management. Location and timing of burns will be identified on a weekly basis. Fire personnel are scouting potential burn units in the upcoming weeks to identify which areas they will begin treatment. If conditions are favorable the next update will be on Friday, Oct. 9, with exact locations of areas to be treated. If conditions are not favorable, then the next news release will be at least two days prior to treatment.
Forest visitors are reminded to drive with care while traveling in the vicinity of prescribed burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.
If you have any questions regarding our upcoming prescribed burning efforts, you can call Candy Lupe, Public Information Officer at (928) 338-5425 or you can log onto BIA Fort Apache Agency’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BIAFAAFireMgt for the latest updates.
(1) comment
The smoke from prescribed fires in recent years has been deadly. Now they want to burn under conditions where we’ve had no regular monsoons and also are dealing with Covid-19, which becomes more likely to contract with exposure to smoke and also becomes more lethal due to complications from lung and heart issues.
With all of this, it reminds one of the old joke where a man accidently starts a fire on a dry, windy day. The boy says, “Dad, are we pyromaniacs?” and the father answers, “Yes, we ar-son.”
Another factor is the chance of escape, such as the “managed” fire in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in November of 2016 that killed 14 people and destroyed more than 2,500 homes and businesses. When considering the cost of health care and quality of life, mechanical treatment and other non-polluting methods, not prescribed burns, should be used.
