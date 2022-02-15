Four applicants to interview for PTLS council seat

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Thursday, Feb. 17 the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council will vote to appoint one of four applicants to the vacant seat left by Councilor Mazie Hastings.
Hastings was elected to the council in 2018 and her term was to expire at the end of November this year. She tendered her resignation on Dec. 23, 2021 due to health related issues. Council voted to accept her resignation on Jan. 6. She was not planning to run for another term.
Clerk Jill Akins began accepting applications for the vacancy the week of Jan. 10 with a deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m.
In order to qualify for council, a person must be at least 18 years of age, registered to vote in Navajo County, and reside within the town limits of Pinetop-Lakeside (PTLS) at least one year prior to appointment.
The candidates, listed in the order in which they appear on the council agenda, are Timothy Kendzlic, Taber Heisler, Vincent Cattolica and Dennis Hughes.
An abbreviated overview of the candidates is extracted from their application for the vacant council seat.
Kendzlic identifies himself as a “local land developer and speculative builder in the town of PTLS.” He is owner of Flagstaff Wholesale Flooring, Inc. and White Mountain Adventures and a partner in Desert Rock Winery. He served as a supervisor and board member of a Pennsylvania city planning and zoning. One issue he would like to see addressed is the clean up of buildings and parking lots in a number of local businesses.
Heisler is the owner and manager of RIM Outdoor Solutions, LLC; an adjunct faculty member at Northland Pioneer College (NPC) and Division Chief/Paramedic at Tiimber Mesa Fire and Medical District. He has a master’s degree in Leadership with an emphasis on Homeland Security; completed the Managing Officer Program of the National Fire Academy; has a bachelor’s degree in Public Safety and Emergency Services Management from Grand Canyon University; and two associate degrees from NPC in Fire Science and Paramedicine. He is currently serving as commissioner on Navajo County Planning and Zoning. One issue he would like to see is a Main Street improvement project which would bring year-round beautification to the community.
Cattolica graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1967 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1972 which included pilot and F-100 training; he served a one year tour in Viet Nam and reached full military retirement in 1991. He received a master’s in Business Administration from the University of Arizona. He was a certified financial planner for A.G. Edwards and Wells Fargo and fully retired in 2011. He was vice president for two years with the Kachina Amateur Radio Club and has been a member since 2015. One issue he would like to see is better control of the summer visitor traffic.
Hughes is the former chief operating officer for Navopache Electric Cooperative (NEC) from 1979 to 2010; since 2015 he has served on the NEC board as its secretary; he is also a director on the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District since 2013 and is a past PTLS council member, 1996-2011. One issue he would like to see is the development of a pedestrian friendly downtown commercial area.
The PTLS Town Council will interview the candidates at the Feb. 17 council meeting. Council may elect to go into executive session to discuss the candidates.
According to the council agenda, the council does plan to appoint a council member to fill the remainder of Hasting’s term at the Feb. 17 meeting and will swear in the appointed individual following the council vote for the appointment.
Council members receive $250 per month as pay for serving on the council.
The council meeting is at the town hall which is located at 325 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and may be viewed live on the town’s Facebook page at Town of Pinetop-Lakeside.
