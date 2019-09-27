HOLBROOK — Navajo County Public Health Services District officials and the Arizona Department of Health Services have confirmed two cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the Show Low area and are currently working two probable cases of West Nile virus (WNV) in the areas of Holbrook and Snowflake. These are the first confirmed cases of WNV in Navajo County this year.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or PMD — the synthesized version of oil of lemon eucalyptus, and IR3535 typically provide reasonably long-lasting protection against mosquito bites.
People are encouraged to take the following precautions to prevent mosquito bites.
• Mosquitoes that carry WNV are most active at dusk and dawn. Stay indoors during these times or wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors.
• Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors.
• Use air conditioning, if available.
• Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs near your home. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers.
• People should continue these preventive measures until cold weather returns and mosquito activity diminishes in the fall.
There is no specific treatment for WNV other than supportive care, and there is no vaccine available for humans.
