SHOW LOW - For safety reasons and because of dangerous road conditions due to winter conditions, transit service for the Four Seasons Connection is canceled for today, Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The White Mountain Connection will run but will not go farther south than Walmart. It is anticipated that service will resume Thursday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 a.m. if weather and road conditions permit.
MV Transportation, which manages both transit lines, apologizes for any inconvenience to its riders. For more information, call MV Transportation at (928) 537-0627.
