Krista Farr, DDS, of Dynamic Dentistry

How do you give back to veterans as a way to thank them for their service?

Well, if you’re a dentist, you might “give back” by offering free dental care for vets on Veterans Day, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 11.

For Krista Farr, DDS, of Dynamic Dentistry, supporting vets is a cause close to her heart, as she has a number of family members who are vets.

“She really wants to take care of (vets) like they have taken care of her,” said her office manager, Leslie Saline. “This is a way for her to say thank you to all veterans.”

Services that will be offered include extractions, cleanings, fillings and other dental needs that veterans may have.

To reserve an appointment for services, interested vets should call Dynamic Dentistry at 928-537-6453 to sign up for a screening that will include an exam and X-rays.

Screening dates will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 and Nov. 9.

Services will be rendered on Friday, Nov. 19.

To date, the dental office has 30 screenings scheduled — but staff are looking to serve many more.

“We would love to serve 200 vets — or more, if they call us,” Saline said. “We want to serve as many of them as give us a call.”

For Saline, the generous gesture being made by Dr, Farr to give back to vets is also a personal matter.

“My father is a vet, and two of my brothers are currently serving,” she said. “It’s nice to work for somebody who values that service and cares about vets.”

Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com

