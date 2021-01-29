GREER – Though Sunrise Park Resort was forced to close on Tuesday, Jan. 26 due to inclement weather and multiple road closures in the White Mountains, it opened back up on Wednesday, Jan. 27, boasting a total of 47 inches of fresh powder received from this week’s storm. Tickets purchased for Jan. 26 will be honored for another date but must be presented at the ticket booth on arrival.
In a much anticipated press release on Friday, Jan. 22, Sunrise reported that the park was ready to fire up the High-speed Quad Lift as they opened Sunrise Mountain with Upper Spruce Ridge and No Name trails. These trails are in addition to Midway, Rooster Pass, Pinedale, Lodgeview, Terrain Park and Bunny Hill.
The new Sunrise website ( https://sunrise.ski/) stated, “All 31 trails on Sunrise Mountain are now open. Our snow measured in at 6.8% moisture content, which means incredibly light and fluffy powder all over the mountain! Apache Peak is being prepped for opening and Cyclone Circle is closed due to avalanche danger.”
A live camera operates on a schedule from the top of Sunrise Mountain each day at 10,800 feet. The camera has the ability to zoom in at the base as well as other areas around the Mountain. The feeds begins at 9 a.m. and runs until the park closes at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.