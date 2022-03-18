From Alaska, The Lathrop High School Ballroom Dance Team

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The Blue Ridge Pinetop Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) in concert with the White Mountain Youth Foundation will feature The Lathrop High School Ballroom Dance Team from Alaska at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the Blue Ridge Elementary School gym in Lakeside.
What began as a swing club 21 years ago in Alaska by a health teacher, now retired in Pinetop, has evolved into a much sought after entertainment touring group doing much more than just swing.
The swing class Stefani Brown Borrego taught at a festival one summer was the catalyst for what has become a full-fledged dance team that students actually have to try out for to be considered — much like a cheerleading team.
When Brown Borrego agreed to start the swing club at the request of a student who had taken her summer swing class, over time the club morphed into what now encompasses a variety of ballroom and Latin and swing routines such as foxtrot, waltz, quickstep, cha-cha, samba, jive, hustle, West Coast swing and the Charleston.
With six schools in her Alaska school district, Brown Borrego allowed anyone from any of the six schools to try out for the team. Today the team consists of nine boys and 10 girls, ranging from freshmen to seniors and is the only such team in the state.
As the group grew in popularity, it began traveling in 2006. The itinerary alternated on even and odd years. On the odd years the group would travel within the state where it primarily performed at schools and sporting events.
On even years the group visited other out-of-state locales or countries, such as California, Florida, Hawaii, New York, Washington, D.C., Utah and Fiji in the South Pacific.
Though Brown Borrego retired last July and moved to Pinetop where her husband, Ben, is from, she flew to Alaska in February for two months to coach the team. And now she has brought the team to Arizona to perform.
Validating that she really has retired, Brown Borrego will be passing on her coaching torch to one of her alumni members next year to be the team’s director.
Not only will the ballroom dance team perform at Blue Ridge Elementary School next week but it will also visit students from Blue Ridge and Whiteriver middle schools Tuesday morning.
The dance performance, billed as a fast-paced, bright-costumed, family-friendly event with fun music, costs $5 for admission, and the proceeds from both performances will be divided between the Blue Ridge PTSO and the White Mountain Youth Foundation.
Blue Ridge Elementary gym is at 3050 Porter Mountain Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.