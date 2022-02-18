HEBER — The U.S. Department of Agriculture through the U.S. Forest Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for many killings of horses in or around the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest.
For years now, the Independent has run stories about the senseless killings and just last December, authorities discovered three more wild horses shot dead in the Black Mesa Ranger District.
All three horses found on Thursday, Dec. 30, had evidence of bullet wounds, indicating that they had been shot with a firearm, according to a press release issued by the Forest Service.
“The Forest Service is using all the resources at the agency’s disposal to investigate and put a halt to these destructive actions,” said Richard Madril, District Ranger for the Black Mesa Ranger District. “Our efforts are led by the work of our law enforcement officers, working hand in hand with the public. We believe that the people can help us get to the bottom of what has happened.”
Although the number has not been confirmed by the Forest Service or law enforcement, the murders of three more Heber wild horses means that more than 30 horses have reportedly been shot and killed in ASNF in recent years.
In January 2020, reports indicated that 15 horses that made up two family bands of stallions, mares and foals were found shot to death.
And again in January 2021, four more horses were found dead of gunshot wounds — a foal at the location was injured also and had to be euthanized.
Horse advocates and those who are regularly out in the forest to monitor or photograph the horses believe that the killings are occurring when there is a window of opportunity for someone — or more than one person — to go into the forest and shoot the horses without being observed because fewer people are out there when it’s cold or the weather is bad.
The Forest Service is working with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the killings, but officials have been tight-lipped with information.
“Saying ‘We cannot comment on an ongoing investigation’ over and over gives me heartburn,” said Jeffrey Todd, Forest Public Affairs Officer with ASNF, adding. “I want this/these criminal(s) caught and brought to justice.”
Now the Forest Service has offered a $10,000 reward “For information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the recent shootings of federally protected wild horses in the area,” stated a flyer published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, of which the Forest Service is a part.
The tip line to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is 1-(800) 78 CRIME (27463) or (928) 524-4050. To report a dead or injured horse, please call the Wild Horse and Livestock Line at (928) 333-6203. For more information on the horses at risk please visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/asnf/horses
(2) comments
Killing wild horses isn’t “murder” even if it is the wrong way to remove these feral invasive animals from public lands. Furthermore it is an outright lie to state that these are federally protected, because they are not. This area nor are these animals covered by the wild horse and burro act. Remove these unmanaged animals doing irreversible harm to our natural resources.
these horses are NOT doing irreversible damage to the land, it is proven the wild horses are being removed in our country to satisfy the cattlemen. our Govt takes the horses off the range, then put cattle and sheep on the land , for a few cents a month. Cattle destroy the range check out the facts. it is also known in the past the BLM or Forest service put up a reward because they know no one can collect it is the Govt agencies them selves killing them. If you do not like horses just keep on walking. Not your issue to decide. Cant this country leave any of our past history alone, if its not the horses its the buffalo. gosh what if the cattle and sheep got killed. Stop killing these horses . the killers are likely right in the back yard suppose to be watching them.
