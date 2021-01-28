PHOENIX — Two inmates who escaped from the Arizona State Prison in Florence on Saturday were caught Thursday morning by the Coolidge Police Department.
The Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry,
U.S. Marshals Service, Department of Public Safety, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies were searching for David
T. Harmon, 61, and John B. Charpiot, 49. Thursday morning, the
Coolidge Police Department apprehended the two fugitives about 9 a.m. after several phone calls from citizens. They were captured by the CPD and the U.S. Marshal’s Service. A report by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the men had changed their appearances and attempted to rob a store or over the weekend.
Harmon and Charpiot were seen on surveillance video wearing white, long-sleeved shirts. Harmon was wearing a dark cap and Charpiot was wearing glasses. Both men also appeared to be wearing masks.
It was believed that both have medical issues that may prompted them to obtain items from a pharmacy or retail store that sells medication.
The award for information leading to their capture and rearrest was at $35,000 per inmate. They went missing sometime between the 4 p.m. inmate count and the second count at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Harmon is serving a 100-year sentence for kidnapping and second-degree burglary. He was convicted out of Maricopa County in 2012.
Charpiot is serving a 35-year sentence on child molestation and sex abuse charges since 2011, according press releases from the DOC. He had been in prison since 2011 after his conviction.
A joint press conference was held in Phoenix by ADCRR and DPS on Monday with an update on the search efforts.
Officials stated they were conducting door-to-door searches in the surround ing residential areas. They were also viewing video footage from the prison and other sources as part of the investigation.
Roadblocks were also been set up in the roadways surrounding the prison and outside of Florence. SWAT teams and air units were been activated to help in the search.
They were said to be housed in a medium custody security level. In the Arizona Department of Corrections system. There are four levels of custody based upon an inmate’s likelihood of escape or committing violence: minimum, medium, close and maximum custody.
The prison has an inmate capacity of over 3,900 with six housing units that include multiple security levels. It houses both male and female prisoners.
Florence State Prison, also known as the Arizona State Prison Complex, is located in Florence off the Florence Kelvin Highway
89. Coolidge and Casa Grande are to the southwest of the area, with Coolidge being the closest city outside of Florence. Oracle Junction and Tucson lie to the southeast. Gold Canyon and Apache Junction lie to the northwest via U.S. 60.
According to the Arizona Republic, the inmates worked together to knock down an air conditioner to gain access to the prison’s tool room.
From there, they obtained a lineman’s pliers and bolt cutter which they used to cut through a fence. This is according to earlier reports by the Department of Corrections.
