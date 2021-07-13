SHOW LOW — Summer is in full swing at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. People were sunning, walking, hiking, biking, rowing, camping, fishing and relaxing this weekend.
All were full of smiles and ready to catch up with friends and enjoy the great outdoors after more than a year of being cooped up.
Some brought boats, some campers, some tents and everyone brought food and friends. Low water level stranded one pair of boaters but not for long. Nothing was going to dampen their fun day at the lake.
The popular state park is open year-round to fun seekers and it draws guests from near and far. Gates are closed between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Day-use hours are between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
The park entrance fee is $7 per vehicle Monday through Thursday and $10 Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays. Up to four adults are allowed per vehicle. Individuals and bicycles are $3.
The park along the lake is a part of one of the world’s largest contiguous belt of ponderosa pine forest on a plateau of basalt located in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
It opened in 1994, the fruit of a collaboration among the US Forest Service, Arizona State Parks, Arizona Game and Fish and the city of Show Low in partnership with Arizona Public Service and McCarty Construction Company.
A bit of history
In 1885, a man by the name of Thomas Jefferson Adair moved into the area, hoping to farm the land, but the locals teased that only a fool would try and farm that land and the name stuck.
The tiny town of Adair has long since been covered by the lake, but it was Adair who was responsible for the name. There is even a great ghost story to go along with it. If it has been a while since you’ve been there, maybe you should grab the friends and get reacquainted.
