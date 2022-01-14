Fundraiser set to help victims of fire

When James and Tammy Oldham returned to their home near White Mountain Lakes from a wholesome family outing to view Christmas lights on Dec. 21, 2021, they were not prepared for what they saw when they arrived at their driveway: smoke billowing from their home and firefighters on scene, trying to put a fire out.
The couple lost everything in the fire that authorities believe was started by a short in an electric blanket. They were essentially left only with the clothes on their backs, and the family dog that had ridden along the night they drove off to see Christmas lights.
“The inside (of the home) is a total loss,” said Tammy. “If it’s not burnt down, it’s got so much smoke and water damage” as to be unsalvageable.
“It’s uninhabitable,” she added. “We can’t live in it.”
She is a nurse, and her husband, James, is a former Marine and a disabled vet. With the couple now homeless, they are temporarily living at Walking Down Ranch’s Veterans Village with help from Maggie Heath, WDR executive director.
To help the Oldhams get back on their feet, family friend Jon Buseman enlisted the assistance of his daughter Lauren to start a gofundme page, hoping that the generous folks of the mountain will donate to get the couple past this tragedy.
Lost in the fire was furniture, a brand new bedroom set, a new washer and dryer, clothing, family heirlooms and pictures, treasured mementos – as well as the Christmas gifts the couple had bought for their granddaughters, who were supposed to come visit for Christmas.
The Oldhams are receiving support from the Show Low Veterans of Foreign Wars and Heroes Rising Outdoors of the Arizona Elk Society – but what they need most right now is financial support. Unfortunately, their homeowners insurance has a high deductible and only covers the loss of the structure, not any of the contents that were inside of the ruined home.
The donations from the White Mountain community will help with the deductible, as well as to allow the Oldhams to replace items lost in the fire.
To donate, go to https://gofund.me/4dcc34a7f, or go to gofundme and search for Oldham Family House fire, Dec. 21, 2021. People who aren’t comfortable donating online can also send donations to: Oldham Family Fire, PO Box 3915, Show Low, AZ, 85902.
(1) comment
Not everyone knows that GoFundMe is a 'for profit' business. That means for every tragedy that money is donated towards they keep part of the money for themselves.
