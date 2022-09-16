Two young men who belong to a trend called “Furries” were threatened with death last month in a retail establishment in Show Low by a man armed with a loaded and chambered handgun who told them to “get the (expletive) out of Show Low” and “go back to California,” according to a Show Low police report.
“Your day will come, bro. Your day will come. I guarantee that when it unleashes I’m going to shoot everyone of you (expletive) dead,” the armed man also said, according to the report of the Aug. 13 incident.
Tim Christman, 50, of Concho was arrested for aggravated assault, and police seized a Sig Sauer 360 and a spare loaded magazine. He is presumed by law to be innocent. The victims do not want to be named.
It is important to note that Christman is not believed to have pointed the weapon at the men. When one of the men reached for his phone clipped to his belt to record the incident, Christman allegedly reached for his gun; that victim claims that Christman “brandished” it. The victims were not armed although the second victim is reported to have told Christman that he (second victim) is a federal officer of some sort and was armed. Victim No. 1 partially recorded the confrontation. The White Mountain Independent has viewed the video, and the police have a copy, too.
A word about Furries
Furries are people who “have an active interest in animal characters with human characteristics,” like Bugs Bunny, according to an article on the website Our Safer Schools dated Sept. 24, 2021. It seems the phenomenon is a recent internet craze that has people forming groups and dressing up as animals.
According to the article, the authors cite a demographic study of “Furry Fandom” members and found about 15% of them are somewhere on the autism spectrum. Another percentile reports having other disorders.
It is speculated that when a member puts on a “fursona,” as it’s called, and with a “fursuit,” it enables him or her to interface with the public in a way that can mask a condition like autism during community interactions. It is speculated that the activity also “allows them to overcome normal limitations in social settings by building self-esteem, lessening anxiety and encouraging creativity” and that “a fursuit can act as a ‘sensory buffer’ for members who may suffer from sensory overload,” stated the article.
In the White Mountains, Furries have been noticed at public events like the Fourth of July parade in Show Low, and that some “Furry” groups congregate in local high schools.
But on the morning of Aug. 13 one of the victims was at a tool store on his own time looking to replace an item that he accidentally had damaged at work. He and his friend were wearing fox tails and collars that apparently provoked a violent reaction from Christman. The suspect later told police that the men are gay and were talking about gay sex.
One victim speaks out
One of the victims told the Independent that he was in no way saying anything about that and he wouldn’t because his employer expects workers to be exemplary ambassadors of the employer to the public at all times.
In a supplement to the report, an officer notes that nowhere in the video, during Christman’s rant, did he or anyone else mention anything about that kind of talk. The Independent didn’t ask whether the victims are gay.
The man who spoke with the Independent said he is not from California; rather, he relocated to Show Low three years ago from a rural community in upstate New York because he was tired of the political environment there, the high taxes and a lingering fear that the state would take his guns, which are the same reasons he voted for Donald Trump.
It is unknown whether Christman knew any of that before he allegedly threatened to “shoot everyone of you (expletive) dead.”
Christman did acknowledge to the police, according to the report, that he “****-ed up” and that he should have just walked away. As of press time there is no record to any charges pending against Chirstman, but if the state believes charges are appropriate, the state has seven years to file a felony charge and one year to file a misdemeanor.
