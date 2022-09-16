Two young men who belong to a trend called “Furries” were threatened with death last month in a retail establishment in Show Low by a man armed with a loaded and chambered handgun who told them to “get the (expletive) out of Show Low” and “go back to California,” according to a Show Low police report.

“Your day will come, bro. Your day will come. I guarantee that when it unleashes I’m going to shoot everyone of you (expletive) dead,” the armed man also said, according to the report of the Aug. 13 incident.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.