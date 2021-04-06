CIBECUE – At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon a fire was reported in the Cibecue area. It is called the C22 Fire.
Fire personnel responded to the G22 Fire, April 4, 2021, northwest of Cibecue. The fire is burning within the Rodeo-Chediski burned area south of Spring Ridge.
Fire Activity and Operations: This fire will be managed for full suppression. Fire activity has been low. A red flag warning is in effect today for the fire area until 7p.m. Fire personnel will utilize the old road system to contain the fire. The fire is moving in a southwesterly direction.
Additional news releases will only be posted if significant changes in fire size, behavior or management objectives should occur.
If you have any questions regarding the fire, you can call Candy Lupe, Public Information Officer at (928) 205-5662 or you can log onto BIA Fort Apache Agency’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BIAFAAFireMgt.
