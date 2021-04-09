CIBECUE — The G22 Fire that ignited 10 miles northwest of Cibecue on Sunday, April 4, has continued to grow in size from 70 acres to 400 acres as of Wednesday.
The fire is 0% contained and burning within the Rodeo-Chediski burned area south of Spring Ridge, according to press releases from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Wildland Fire Management.
The fuels burning include grass/brush and dead and tree snags and pine-stringers.
Type 2 engines, dozers, 10-person hand crew, a water tender, type 4 engine, one hotshot crew a medical team and other miscellaneous overhead.
A White Mountain Zone Type 3 Team has also been ordered to the fire and assumed command of the fire the morning of Thursday, Apr. 8.
On Tuesday the fire reportedly “crossed the contingency lines within the northeast flank of the fire,” stated the Wednesday press release. “Fire personnel conducted burnout operations along the 22H road to the G22 junction to keep the fire in check. There was minimal movement on the south flank of the fire.”
On Wednesday, the fire crews were expected to build fire lines in the southeast flank of the fire working along Spring Creek to the 32C junction.
The roads within and surrounding the fire will continued to be cleared for access, according to the news release.
Road closures are in effect for the junction of the 27/28 road, north of Grasshopper Ranch and Salt Creek north of Chediski Lookout.
“Firefighter and public safety is the number one priority for the G22 Fire,” states the Wednesday release. “All fire actions will be assessed in relation to protecting values and minimizing impacts on cultural resources, wildlife, rangeland, watersheds, and natural resources.”
For questions, call Candy Lupe, Public Information Officer at (928) 205-5662 or you can log onto BIA Fort Apache Agency’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BIAFAAFireMgt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.