GALLUP - Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham used that state’s Riot Act to sign a “public health order” requiring the closure of all roads into Gallup, New Mexico because of the pandemic, beginning May 1 at noon, and by the latest extension, lasting until Thursday, May 7 at noon.
Gallup is home to around 22,000 residents. According to a press release, the governor was asked to order the closure by the outgoing mayor of Gallup, and the new mayor, Louis Bonaguidi, who just took office on April 30.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez cheered the move and said, “We have many members of the Navajo Nation that reside in Gallup and many that travel in the area and their health and safety is always our top priority. Thank you to the Governor for her leadership and decisive actions. We urge everyone to stay home, stay safe, and save lives!”
McKinley County in which Gallup lies, has seen an alarming increase in cases. Governor Lujan-Grisham wrote in a Friday, May 1 press release that “The spread of this virus in McKinley County....is running amok there. It must be stopped, and stricter measures are necessary. A problem in one part of our state, with a virus this dangerous and this contagious, is a problem for our entire state.”
The governor’s office says that McKinley County as of Thursday, April 30 had reported 1,027 positive cases of COVID-19, more than 30 percent of the state’s total positive COVID-19 cases and the most positive cases in the entire state, outstripping even far more populous counties. Its infection trend has shown no sign of flattening. The county has reported an additional 207 positive cases in the last two days alone. The governor also ordered all Gallup businesses to close between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. every day.
The Army National Guard and the New Mexico State Police are enforcing the order. According to the Federal Highway Administration, off ramps are closed on I-40 east and west of Gallup, and north of the city, ramps off State Highway 491 are closed near Chino Loop. The governor’s order under New Mexico law can last only three days unless it is extended. The order was supposed to have expired yesterday at noon, but is extended another three days, until Thursday.
It is unknown whether the closure will be extended again after May 7; travelers are directed to contact local authorities before making travel plans.
