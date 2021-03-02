ARIZONA — The IRS provides free volunteer income tax assistance for those who qualify.
Taxpayers can search for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance provider at the website: irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/ or by calling: 1-800-906-9887; 888-227-7669.
VITA providers closest to Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low and Snowflake-Taylor are:
- White Mountain Apache Tribe Housing Authority at 50 W. Chinatown St. in Whiteriver. No appointment necessary. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
- CAP Globe VITA Site at 5515 S. Apache Ave., Suite 200 in Globe. 928-425-7631.
- CAP Payson VITA Site at 514 S. Beeline Highway in Payson. 928-474-7192.
Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) is also available for those who qualify. Many of these providers are through the AARP Foundation. Visit aarpfoundation.org/taxiade or call 1- 800-906-9887 for more details.
If you need assistance, don’t hesitate to ask. Even if you think you don’t qualify for free help, you might!
Other resources:
- State Tax Department: 602-255-3381
- IRS main number: 1-800-829-1040
- Stimulus check wrong amount, never received: 1-800-919-9835
- Self-employed taxpayers with account or tax law questions: 1- 800-829-4933
- Identity and refund theft victims; get a new IP PIN: 1- 800-908-4490
- Balance due questions: 1- 800-829-0922; 1- 800-829-7650; 1- 800-829-3903
- Estate and gift tax questions: 1-866-699-4083
- Report phishing and other scams; see if an IRS agent’s name and badge number are legit: 1- 800-366-4484
- Check status of a tax refund: 1 -800-829-1954
- Check status of a tax refund being held: 1-866-897-3315
- Check status of an amended tax return: 1-866-464-2050
- Taxpayer Advocate Service: 1-877-777-4778
- Ask IRS to mail you paper tax forms: 1- 800-829-3676
The IRS operates local Taxpayer Assistance Center offices in every state. To see their local addresses and phone numbers, visit irs.gov/help/contact-your-local-irs-office.
Note: You can’t just show up at a local IRS office any time. You have to make an appointment. That IRS number is 1-844-545-5640.
