SNOWFLAKE — BOO! Are you ready for Halloween? The Willis Farm in Snowflake is ready for you!!! The Willis family and friends have outdone themselves this year in creating an awesome experience for Halloween enthusiasts.
What can you expect at the farm this year? Brookelyn Willis explains - "we have the Pumpkin Patch, where we don't charge a general admission. We're probably one of the few farms in Arizona that doesn't do that. You can just come onto the farm and pick your pumpkin straight from where they grow. Then you bring them up to our ticket booth where we weigh them, this year's price is 50 cents per pound." However, if you are looking for the biggest pumpkin, you're too late. Owner, Lamar Willis already found it! Brookelyn says "every year my father-in-law loves to go out and try to find the biggest pumpkin and keep it for himself, before opening up to the public. A few years ago he found a pumpkin that weighed in at 200 pounds! Then we have our Agri-Fact maze, which is great for little kids to enjoy. It has all of our live animals in it. Every year my mother-in-law, Robin Willis, puts that together, along with some agricultural facts. This year kids will learn about bees. Then we have a big maze to go through and it's $7. The goal is to try to find 'hole punches'. There's six different 'hole punches' that are hidden throughout the maze and there's not a straight path. If you find them, you bring it back up to the ticket booth and you get a treat. It's one for all ages to enjoy. We also have our Game Zone for kids 10 and younger. There's a big corn pit, a slide, bounce house, swings and a zip line and that's $2. We also have laser tag. You can sign up for that online and it's $8 a person for a ten minute game. We also have a farm style train ride that takes people around the pumpkin patch and the farm, it's $3. In addition, we have our Haunted corn maze. Tickets can only be purchased online for $20. You'll be walking through on a straight path, being scared the whole time. It's pretty good, people enjoy it. We advise parental discretion. We discourage really young kids going through because it is scary. We don't do refunds if those that go through can't handle it and need to be taken out. We want this to a be fun experience."
This year, Hydra Pest Control is the farm's October sponsor. Who designs the maze and who physically goes out in the cornfield to make it? Brookelyn said "First, the sponsors have a pretty good idea of what they might want in a design. But, they give my sister-in-law Lauren, the creative ability to plan the maze. She puts the design on graph paper or on her computer. New, since last year, the design gets uploaded into a GPS system. Then the design is cut out with the tractor. Before, we had to have it on actual graph paper, graph out the field and then physically flag out the whole design, then cut it. With this technological advance, we can now have our maze cut out in a day or two instead of two or three weeks. So it's a lot less work, it's been really nice for us. We actually cut it out in June, because the corn grows too tall to get the tractor in there to cut it out any later. We plant everything at about the end of April, beginning of May. Then we usually have our maze cut out by the end of June, beginning of July."
Over 1,000 people attended last Saturday's Haunted Halloween adventure. Brookelyn explained that last year, they sold tickets online and at the ticket booth. The problem was, they oversold. This created longer lines and a much longer wait time to go through. The goal this year was to make it a more pleasant experience for everyone, where they can purchase their ticket online, then they can show up 10 to 15 minutes before their time slot, get their ticket, then they may be only waiting in line for 30 to 40 minutes, instead of waiting in line for a ticket for over an hour and then waiting in line for over an hour to go in. It goes so much smoother. There is a maximum amount of people that can go through in each time slot.
The Willis Farm 'KID HAUNT' is tonight (10/29) from 7p.m. to 9p.m. Wear you best Halloween costume and save $2. Tickets are sold online at https://www.thewillisfarm-ranch.com or at the ticket booth for cash only. Happy Halloween!!!!!!!!
