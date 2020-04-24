SPRINGERVILLE — A new tradition in Round Valley began last year, with the Round Valley Community Day of Service. It’s a a day where residents can come together to work on improving their community through gathering food for those in need, work on improving public spaces, or even help their fellow neighbors in need with yard work and hauling off debris. On April 27, the sponsor, The Round Valley Coalition for Family Values (RVCFV), is kicking off the event early by taking down and cleaning up the site of an old shed on Maricopa Street.
The out-building, which decades ago was the site of a home business, has been used as a storage shed and has fallen into extreme disrepair over the years. The owner couldn’t handle the project themselves, so they applied for help from the RVCFV. Their project was chosen as one of this year’s cleanups.
Usually, the projects are small, such as “mow and rake” jobs across Round Valley, but occasionally, the group can tackle ones that are a bit larger. The disintegrating shed, filled to the brim with stored objects, will be one of the larger projects the group has ever tackled, which is part of why it will get its own day on Saturday.
“We have an application,” Kay Dyson, one RVCFV’s first members, said of the process in choosing projects like the shed cleanup. “A private property owner makes an application to the Round Valley Coalition for Family Values, and we review those and pick our projects depending on what we can do and how many volunteers we have.”
Last year, RVCFV saw over 100 volunteers show up to help with the various projects of the Round Valley Day of Community Service. Volunteers met in the morning for a breakfast sponsored by Tucson Electric Power’s Community Action Team at Ramsey Park before setting off to complete their various tasks. This year’s event will be slightly different. On its new date of Saturday, May 16, the Coalition will be unable to host any sort of morning meetup or meal event due to COVID-19 closures and social-distancing guidelines. Volunteers will now have to call and register with Kay Dyson or Springerville or Eagar Town Hall.
“This is only the second year where we’ve done what we’re calling the Community Day of Service,” Dyson said. “And it’s to target people who can’t do this themselves. You know, life happens, so we’re just trying to help people, especially the disabled and elderly people who can’t do the work [themselves].”
The program gives an outlet for projects like the shed removal and other issues where a resident of Springerville or Eagar might otherwise be cited by towns for things that need to be cleaned up. Punishing people who already can’t pay for the work they may not be able to do rarely accomplishes the goal of having the issue resolved.
“We have Shane Phillips, our code enforcement officer now, and he is just doing a great job working with people, not against people, and finding a way to accomplish something rather than just citing them,” Dyson said. Shane Phillips handles code complaints and enforcement, and is also the listed animal control officer for the town of Springerville
“They don’t have to be embarrassed to ask for help,” Dyson said of applicants who might be afraid of asking the organization for assistance. “There are people who are willing to help. That’s basically what we’re about.”
The organization already has five other home projects planned for this year as well as highway cleanup projects, and, depending on how many volunteers they get, maybe even more. In the future, RVCFV would love to see the day grow within Round Valley and even spread to other areas to make a larger impact on the White Mountains.
“I envision someday having what’s called ‘The Great Highway 260 Day’, where people from Navajo County and people from Apache county work and we meet at the Sunrise turnoff, so it’s all cleaned on one day,” Dyson said. “That’s my dream.”
