Rep. Paul Gosar's making headlines again — this time by endorsing a Jewish state attorney general candidate.
Seems innocuous enough, with Gosar endorsing Rodney Glassman and hosting a fundraiser.
However, Rep. Gosar has also embraced Alt-Right figures like Nick Fuentes, who the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center describe as a white supremacist leader and organizer. Fuentes has been banned from most social media platforms for hate speech.
The incongruity prompted a story in the Arizona Republic, by reporter Tara Kavaler.
Glassman is one of the few prominent Jewish politicians in the state, having run for statewide office previously after a law career in both the military and the private sector. He defended the endorsement by saying that Gosar is a firm supporter of Israel. Glassman serves on the Arizona Chapter board of the National Jewish Fund.
Fuentes has denied that the slaughter of six million Jews and others by the Nazi's didn't really take place — and in one video compared Jews killed at concentration camps to cookies baking in ovens — a comment he later described as ironic. Fuentes gained national attention after it was revealed that the 2018 shooter at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburg has posted a message on Fuentes' site prior to the shooting. The attack during Sabbat morning services killed 11 people and wounded six, including seven Holocaust survivors.
Gosar on Gab criticized an attempt by the Jan. 6 Congressional committee's attempts to get testimony from Fuentes about the attack on the capitol. Gosar said, "The phony January 6th Committee's Partisan witch hunt continues as they have now set their sights on young conservative Christians like Nick Fuentes. This is pure political persecution and it has to stop."
Gosar in Feb. 2021 skipped a key pandemic vote in Congress to attend a Fuentes-organized America First Political Action Committee Conference in Florida.
Gosar himself has also suggested an interview with Vice News that George Soros, a Holocaust survivor and billionaire supporter of liberal causes, had assisted the Nazis in rounding up Jews. The allegation has made its rounds on right wing websites, but has been repeatedly debunked by fact checking organizations. The Republic article included a statement by Glassmen about why he sought Gosar's endorsement.
“Congressman Gosar is one of the strongest supporters of Israel in the Congress and has built a reputation as a fierce opponent of radical Islamic fundamentalism. The Congressman has endorsed my campaign for Attorney General because he knows I’m 100% committed to securing our borders and our elections and protecting Arizona from the Biden-Harris big government regime and like me, strongly supported President Trump and hisAmerica First policies.”
Glassman has raised more money than any other attorney general candidate so far — $1.27 million in 2021. The next ranking Republican — Andrew Gould — has raised $500,000. Gould is a former Arizona Supreme Court justice.
Mayes is the top Democratic fundraiser and has raised about $125,000. She previously chaired the Arizona Corporation Commission, taught law at Arizona State University and covered the legislature for the Arizona Republic. She is competing with former State Sen. Diego Rodriguez in the Democratic primary.
