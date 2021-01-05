Turns out, the voters of western Arizona who elected Rep. Paul Gosar are routinely canceling out the voters of eastern Arizona who elected Rep. Tom O’Halleran.
The sharp split between Republican Gosar and Democrat O’Halleran played out in the final two major votes of the Trump era this week.
The Arizona congressmen split on a vote to boost payments to taxpayers to $2,000 as well as on a vote to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a military spending bill.
But one thing was different this time — they also split when it came to supporting President Donald Trump’s preferences.
Gosar voted against paying each taxpayer making less than $75,000 as much as $2,000 — just as he voted against the bipartisan stimulus bill approved last week with a $600 payment. However, O’Halleran voted for both the original stimulus bill and the bipartisan effort to boost the total to $2,000.
Trump had supported a larger payment during the five days he pondered whether to sign the stimulus package. He called the $600 direct payment to most taxpayers in the compromise package “measly.” Democrats immediately passed a second bill with the larger payment, putting the Republicans in the senate on the spot. Republican leaders in the Senate had resisted any direct payment at all for months, citing concerns about the record federal budget deficit.
It was a rare departure from the Trump line for Gosar, who has remained one of the most outspoken supporters of the President in the House – including vigorous efforts to reverse the Presidential election results in Arizona.
O’Halleran decried the partisan logjam that delayed passage of a second pandemic stimulus measure for some nine months and resulted in a last minute back and forth. The final package ran to some 5,500 pages — mostly negotiated behind closed doors — after moderates forced action on a compromise measure.
“The partisan, back-and-forth nonsense that has surrounded a new COVID aid bill for months is beyond frustrating — it is a national embarrassment,” said O’Halleran. “I am calling on the Senate to immediately take up and pass this legislation to distribute the kind of direct payments my colleagues and I have been advocating for since May.”
On the other hand, the vote broke in the opposite direction when the House took up the issue of President Trump’s veto of a $730-billion defense spending bill.
President Trump cited several provisions in vetoing the bill, including a measure to rename military bases now named for Confederate generals. He had also lobbied to include an unrelated provision that would have made it possible to sue internet platforms like Google, Facebook, Twitter and others. The President maintained some platforms have censored or added cautionary comments to conservative commentary — including his own tweets. Others have criticized social media platforms for spreading deliberately false information without consequence.
The defense spending measure also provides a 3% military pay increase and funds military operations through the end of the fiscal year.
The House on Monday overrode the veto on a bipartisan vote of 322 to 87.
Gosar voted to sustain the veto. O’Halleran voted to over ride it.
It will likely prove the first override of Trump’s tenure. Congress overrode vetoes by President Obama three times.
As of this writing, the Senate hasn’t voted on the override, but the original defense bill passed the Republican-controlled senate with a two-thirds majority.
O’Halleran, a former police officer and a moderate in a closely divided district, issued a statement on his votes.
O’Halleran commented, “I’m disappointed that any American president would vote against a pay raise for our troops and am relieved to be back in Washington today to override this veto,” said O’Halleran. “Politically-motivated attacks that undermine the well-being and financial security of our brave service members and military families are unacceptable; this critical, bipartisan legislation needs to be signed into law as soon as possible.”
Gosar, re-elected with 70% of the vote in a conservative district that includes all of Rim Country and most of western Arizona, did not issue a statement explaining his vote.
When he voted against the stimulus and government funding package originally, Gosar cited provisions unrelated to the pandemic included in the bill. He maintained Congress did not have time to evaluate everything in the package and objected to the inclusion of things like foreign aid, which had been included in President Trump’s original budget proposal.
President Trump ultimately signed the pandemic stimulus and government operations bill, while vetoing the defense spending bill.
The President’s actions presented a dilemma for many Republicans — especially in the Senate — where the leadership strongly opposed the larger stimulus checks and strongly supported the defense spending bill.Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(1) comment
Knock it off and vote right Gosar. We need the $2000.00 and we are suffering. We do not care about your political objections, we need to survive. First things First.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.