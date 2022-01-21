Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposed state budget for 2022-23 includes carefully targeted new money for K-12 schools, but leaves the state’s poorly funded public schools perched on a fiscal cliff.
Overall, the state’s $14.25 billion budget would increase by 9%, despite additional tax cuts. The budget includes a $424-million boost to the rainy day fund and $1.1 billion to improve water storage and infrastructure programs. The budget also includes a $248 million raise for state workers and a $611 million extra contribution to the retirement fund for police and firefighters.
When it comes to education, the draft budget includes about $323 million in new funding for K-12 schools plus increases for community colleges and universities — mostly for job training programs.
Much of the increased spending covers a portion of inflation plus enrollment gains.
However, the budget does not address major areas of uncertainty for public schools, including a ballot measure that seeks to stave off a nearly $1.2 billion cut in funding imposed by last year’s record-breaking income tax cuts.
A voter initiative in November seeks to overturn the income tax cut, which essentially nullified a previous ballot measure that imposed a 3.5% income tax surcharge on people making more than $250,000 per year. Several lawmakers have said they will propose a similar income tax cut that’s just different enough to prevent the ballot measure from going to a vote — locking in the nearly $1 billion in lost revenue for schools.
Education advocates criticized the budget for not addressing the ongoing teacher shortage or earmarking a portion of the state’s $2 billion budget surplus for schools — which account for about half of all state spending.
The budget proposal also did not mention the impact of a looming cap on school district spending first imposed in the 1980s. If the legislature doesn’t raise the cap, schools can’t spend the money included in the budget. The cap would cost most district millions — including $2 million for Show Low schools and $2.7 million for Payson schools.
The governor’s office has said the spending cap’s a matter for the legislature to decide, according to a report in the Arizona Republic.
Arizona has among the lowest teacher pay and the largest class sizes in the nation, reflecting low per-student funding from the state. A recent compilation on the WalletHub website (https://smartschoolsusa.org/blog/arizona-ranked-49-for-public-school-ranking-by-state) ranked Arizona schools 49th in the nation, based on test scores, funding, class sizes, dropout rates, school safety, bullying and other measures.
The state does have one of the best funded school voucher programs, which provides grants averaging about $10,000 per student to parents who home school or place their children in private and religious schools. Several lawmakers have already proposed big increases in eligibility for those vouchers, despite a recent voter-approved referendum that limited the program.
Among the new K-12 programs proposed in Gov. Ducey’s proposed budget:
• A 2% increase in the per-student base rate to compensate for inflation. However, the actual inflation rate’s currently running at two or three times that amount — which means the increase will turn into a net decrease. Arizona’s currently about 48th in per-student funding nationally — roughly 40% below the national average.
• $96 million in additional spending to keep up with enrollment growth — reversing the big drop in enrollment in K-12 schools in the first year of the pandemic.
• $100 million in passed-along federal funding to provide another year of summer school, intended to make up for the substantial learning losses caused by months of online instruction during the pandemic. The money should cover summer school for more than 200,000 students and provide teachers who work during the two, four-week-long summer sessions pay amounting to 20% of their normal contract. Many districts used federal money to expand summer school offerings last summer, but test scores remained well below normal when classes resumed in August.
• $92.5 million for school repairs and capital construction, enough to pay for five new schools — mostly in the Valley and Tucson. The money will also continue to fund the School Facilities Board to fund upkeep for existing schools. The state had all but cut off funding for school facilities for nearly a decade after the 2009 recession and schools face a huge backlog.
• The budget does not address the current practice of moving $900 million in money owed to schools from one fiscal year into the next, one of the few budget gimmicks left over from the 2009 recession.
• The budget would earmark $61 million to provide extra payments to schools with high test scores, especially those where at least 60% of students qualify for free and reduced lunches based on family income.
• The budget would also earmark $58 million for schools rated a D or F on the state assessments, which would provide $150 per student to support programs to boost performance for three years. The schools could then lose funding if they don’t raise their rating.
• $20 million for a pilot program for schools that develop alternatives to traditional school bus transportation systems.
• $5 million to reward schools whose students get high scores the statewide civics exam launched three years ago.
New programs for higher education:
• $12.5 million to cover the gap between federal Pell grant limits and the actual cost of tuition and fees in state schools — a program that would benefit an estimated 4,600 students.
• $46 million for programs to prepare students for high-demand careers like healthcare and engineering.
• $30 million for workforce programs at community colleges.
• $7 million for rural community colleges
• $5 million for “freedom schools” at ASU and U of A that teach conservative principles, based on a program first developed and funded by the Charles Koch Foundation.
