PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey this week signed a controversial bill to automatically purge less active voters from the state’s mail-in ballot list.
Approved on a straight party-line vote, SB 1485 will drop from the early voting list anyone who doesn’t vote at least once in a primary, general or municipal election during two election cycles.
Another bill also barred any donations from outside groups to help conduct elections, a swipe at the Gates Foundation, which provided millions to help state elections departments conduct elections during the pandemic.
All of the District Six representatives supported both measures, including House members Walter Blackman and Brenda Barton as well as Sen. Wendy Rogers. District 4 includes Flagstaff, the Verde Valley, Rim Country, the White Mountains and the Navajo and Apache reservations.
Estimates suggest that if the bill had been in place in November, between 125,000 and 200,000 voters would have been dropped from the early voting list. Those voters could still have shown up at the polls to vote in person.
Both Republicans and Democrats lost no time in sending out fundraising appeals. Republicans appealed for donations to protect election integrity. Democrats appealed for money to stop voter suppression.
Studies suggest that rules that make mail-in voting easier boost voter turnout modestly, but don’t necessarily favor one party over the other. In Arizona, Republicans have typically been more likely to use mail-in ballots, although in 2020’s record turnout more Democrats than Republicans relied on mail-in ballots. The pattern differs from state to state. Arizona had historically relied much more heavily on mail-in voting than most states. No studies have shown that mail-in systems increase the odds of voter fraud. In fact, mail-in ballots are more likely to be rejected than ballots cast at the polls due to difficulties in verifying signatures and voter registration.
Gov. Doug Ducey said “this bill is simple. It’s all about election integrity.”
However, Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios (D-Phoenix) said “We know this is going to be especially impactful for rural and tribal folks. And yet we continue to pass bills under this guise of preventing fraud even though there has been little to no evidence produced of any actual fraud.”
Navajo President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer both strongly opposed the bill. “The voting power of the Navajo people changed the outcome of the 2020 election,” he said, since strong Democratic majorities on the Navajo Reservation played a key role in President Joe Biden’s 11,000-vote margin over President Donald Trump in Arizona.
Nez said SB 1485 “is voter suppression, it’s voter disenfranchisement and it’s an unprecedented attack on our right to vote. We have to stand together and push back on these voting measures that are clearly designed to favor certain groups.”
Conservative groups — like the Heritage Acton for America — launched ads defending the bill, saying it will save the state the cost of mailing ballots to voters who aren’t voting.
Gov. Ducey included a warning to businesses not to criticize the bill. A more sweeping set of restrictions on voting in Georgia prompted national and local boycotts by businesses who criticized the restrictions. Republicans in the state legislature there retaliated by repealing millions in tax breaks for some of the businesses.
“Elsewhere in America, large corporations have decided to insert themselves into the debate over election law. My advice to them regarding this law is simple: Know what you’re talking about before you say anything,” said Ducey in a video statement issued after he signed the bill.
The Brennan Center issued a statement critical of the new law that will make it harder to vote by mail.
“For years, the Permanent Early Voting List has increased opportunities to vote for Arizonans. Putting the burden on voters to actively request a ballot will inevitably reduce those opportunities. This law needlessly restricts voting options that Arizona voters rely on.”
The Center has been tracking laws to restrict voting all over the nation.
The state Republican Party issued a fresh fundraising appeal to raise money to fight federal efforts to remove restrictions on voting, including the creation of a national, automatic early voting list.
On the other hand Democrats issued their own fundraising appeals to fight voter suppression.
“More than 80% of Arizona voters use our popular and secure vote-by-mail system to make their voices heard,” said Rios and Arizona State Party Chair Raquel Teran in a joint statement. “Creating barriers to voting is nothing more than retaliation by Republicans for losing the 2020 election at the top of the ticket. After admitting that our elections were secure, Gov. Ducey could not wait to sign this bill to satisfy far-right radicals who believe conspiracy theories over facts. Instead of listening to the independent-minded voters of our state, the AZGOP is cutting out the voters who challenge their fringe agenda.”
Rep. Tom O’Halleran, who represents the White Mountains, Navajo Reservation, Southern Gila County and most of Pinal County in Congress, sent out a fundraising appeal that said, “Republicans in Arizona are advancing a new voter-suppression bill to purge over a hundred thousand names from the mail-in voting list. Arizona Republicans are doing everything they can to keep people from voting. We can’t let them get away with it. One of the bill’s supporters has already pledged to run against Tom in 2022.”
State Rep. Walter Blackman has already expressed interest in running against O’Halleran, who occupies a vulnerable swing district. John Moore has also expressed interest in a run for the Republican nomination to go up against O’Halleran.
On the other hand, Heritage Action for American Executive Director Jessica Anbderson hailed signing of the bill. “Today was a triumph for common sense and a victory for election integrity. The law will ensure that early voting ballots are not being sent to voters who have chosen not to participate in elections, saving taxpayer money and improving election integrity.”
The bill made it through the legislature after Republican Sen. Kelly Townsend switched her earlier vote. She wanted to wait until the Arizona Senate finished its controversial effort to audit votes cast for president in Maricopa County in 2020. The senate issued a subpoena to force the Republican-dominate Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to hand over the ballots and voting machines to the senate – which hired a private consulting firm called Cyber Ninjas to recount all the votes. The effort has provoked sharp criticism for lack of security for the ballots, the involvement of partisan representatives, the exclusion of reporters from observing the count, private fundraising to pay for the effort and other things.
The people handling the ballots have used ultraviolet lights to look for non-existent water marks as well as tests to look for bamboo fibers in the paper, apparently in deference to a conspiracy theory that China had provided pre-marked ballots to ensure Biden’s win.
Townsend ultimately changed her vote after the end of the audit was delayed for months. However, she extracted a promise that the senate might still consider other election restrictions – like her bill suggesting people with mail-in ballots had to turn them in at the polls.
