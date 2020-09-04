HOLBROOK — A Snowflake grandfather is dead after being thrown from the bed of a pickup truck Sunday, Aug. 30 after it was reportedly forced off Old Woodruff Road by another pickup.
Deputies are looking for the pickup truck and its alleged driver.
A press release from Navajo County Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that 56-year-old victim, Robert Leon Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Old Woodruff Road near Ranch Lane east of Snowflake a little after 4:28 p.m. when emergency technicians from Taylor-Snowflake EMS and Snowflake-Taylor Police arrived on-scene.
Gorman said there were two other people in the pickup that Jones was in who said they saw a blue pickup truck coming from the opposite direction of Old Woodruff Road that afternoon. They saw it cross over the center line into their lane forcing their pickup off the roadway causing Jones to be thrown from the bed to his death.
Gorman said investigators were still looking for the other pickup and its driver, as of Tuesday, Sept. 1.
“I would like to offer our condolences on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office to the Jones family as they are going through this grieving time on the loss of their father and grandfather. The NCSO Deputies recognize the dangers on the roadway and take a proactive approach to highway safety to educate drivers on highway safety and best practices. As we approach another holiday this month, we will be working with the public to ensure it is safe on our roadways,” Sheriff David Clouse wrote in the NCSO press release.
An investigation into the circumstances behind the fatal incident is ongoing.
