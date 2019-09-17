FT. APACHE RESERVATION — Outside the modest Canyon Day home of Serena Altaha, where iris grow in mature clumps in the front yard, volunteers wearing hard hats and grins hauled buckets of busted drywall out the door to the dumpster.
The house was empty, no furniture, no appliances, but about a dozen people were working inside on Saturday. They hauled out chunks of drywall, or pulled nails out of exposed wall studs. They wrestled out an old water heater.
Serena was not there to see all of the changes happening, but family was there to help her out. Herbert Tate, a family member, told her story.
“She is a very strong lady,” he said. “She never asked for anything. All these years she has waited,” he explained.
Now thanks to a $140,000 grant from Wells Fargo Housing Foundation Wells Fargo Builds program to the White Mountain Apache Housing Authority, Serena Altaha will be getting a new house from the inside out.
Using grant dollars for building supplies and volunteer labor, four homes will be completely renovated this year and a fifth new home will be constructed. The rehab projects take existing homes and gut them down to the studs. Then the homes get new insulation, wiring, plumbing, appliances, light fixtures, drywall and trim, flooring, windows, doors and a new roof.
The Housing Authority has received grants from Wells Fargo in past years, but this year’s grant is the largest one to date.
This year, the recipients of the grant-funded projects are military veterans, or the family of veterans as part of the White Mountain Apache Housing Authority’s Veteran’s Home Rehabilitation Program.
Serena Altaha’s late husband earned a Purple Heart in the Korean War.
As part of the grant program, Wells Fargo employees also volunteer to help with the projects. Some of the volunteers working on the houses on Saturday were taken to Whiteriver by Wells Fargo to help out.
Some volunteers, like Darren Nez, were local. He has worked in the Whiteriver branch of Wells Fargo for the past 14 years and has participated in four or five volunteer remodel projects. He said it gets him out of the office.
“Knowing how it impacts the community we’re in is satisfying, to help and give back,” he explained.
Up the road in Whiteriver, Lambert Crocker Sr., a Gulf-War-era veteran, happily watched a crew of volunteers, including several staffers from White Mountain Apache Housing Authority and their family members, as they piled drywall in the front yard of his house. The dumpster was already full.
Lambert said that he worked on moving out during July and August in preparation for the rehab job. White Mountain Apache Housing Authority is providing temporary housing for the grant recipients.
Randy and Lukaya Williams were inside, along with their daughter and neice. Randy, a plumber for the housing authority, was muscling a chunk of wallboard, laden with heavy bathroom tile. He called for a little assistance. Lukaya and the girls swept up the dust and debris.
Lukaya is a housing manager for the authority. “We’re all here as a family,” she said.
The renovation projects are expected to be complete in about three months.
