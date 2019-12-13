Green Hills Patient Center supports local veterans

SHOW LOW — Green Hills Patient Center recently announced that their staff, management team and their local community of patients raised $2,200 dollars for local veteran housing. This was accomplished during a fundraiser event called “Smoketacular,” held at the dispensary this fall.
“The patients and staff of Green Hills Patient Center hope to raise awareness and continue to make an impact for veterans and their families living in White Mountain communities,” says Marc McDonald of the company’s corporate marketing team.
“We encourage anyone interested in aiding local veterans to reach out to the good folks at Walking Down Ranch,” he adds.
Green Hills carries a variety of cannabis medicine including flower, pre-rolls, CBD/Pet CBD’s and more.
Ongoing community involvement
“Green Hills reached out to us over the summer and let us know they were organizing the event,” says Executive Director Maggie Heath. “They had a great turn out with several hundred people in attendance.”
“They are also going to be assisting us with work that’s on the property,” adds Heath. “We greatly appreciate all of their support and involvement.”
Walking Down Ranch and Veterans Village is a 501©(3) organization that assists veterans and their families with transitional housing, food, clothing, utilities, medical transportation, phones, medications, and holiday boxes. For more information, visit https://walkingdownranch.org, or call 602-689-8056.
For more information about Green Hills Patient Center marketing and outreach projects, email Marc McDonald at marc.m@greenhillspatientcenter.com or contact Amber at 928-537-4888.
