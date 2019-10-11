GREER – Veteran firefighter of 25 years, Rob Irons, was named a 2019 Firefighter of the Year by United Fire last month for his part in saving a man who was on the edge of suicide.
But this was not just any man.
He was a brother firefighter from the Phoenix area who was camping in the White Mountains with his 5-year-old son.
Irons said the father and his son had been based near Big Lake for a few days when the man just showed up at the station in Greer with his son on June 5, while Greer firefighters were preparing their engines and other trucks for use.
“He just brought his son in that afternoon and said, ‘Take good care of him.’ and walked out,” Irons said.
Irons said the man from the Valley had obviously been drinking heavily as he walked out of the station headed for his SUV in the parking lot.
Irons said that in the meantime a fellow Greer firefighter and also local teacher, Claudia Schley, went to the side of the man’s son and entertained him as other firefighters swiftly went outside to see what the distraught man intended.
In the passenger’s seat beside him was a loaded pistol, Irons said.
Fearing what could happen next, Irons started talking to his brother firefighter, creating a bond and keeping the man from driving away and possibly shooting himself.
Other firefighters kept vigil around the scene also supporting their distraught brother.
Irons said that as he kept the man occupied, others were in contact behind the scenes with Phoenix area fire officials to get support and keep them informed of what was going on.
Still others clandestinely placed wheel chocks under the tires of the man’s SUV to keep him from trying to drive away.
“It was fortunate that we were all here when this happened,” Irons said, adding that it was a team effort keeping the man at the station for about an hour before Apache County Sheriff’s deputies arrived.
Irons said the man was calmer than when he first arrived at the station, but was still acting a little erratic when ACSO deputies spoke to him.
“They felt threatened by him and Tased him,” Irons said. “But I had a pretty good rapport with him by then and went to the hospital with him to be checked out after he was Tased.”
“I was able to speak with the deputies and explain that the man was having mood swings and was clearly struggling with himself and asked them (deputies) that he only be charged with misdemeanors instead of any felonies.”
Deputies agreed.
Irons reminded that firefighters are among the first responders who in the course of their daily jobs sometimes have to see and deal with the worst life can present.
He said his brother firefighter from the Valley was suffering the aftermath of such experiences, coupled with alcohol abuse.
He said firefighters are prone to things like post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) because of what they do.
This man was one of them.
Irons said he spoke with the man’s ex-wife and the boy’s mother after he came back from the hospital and made arrangements with her to come get her son instead of having Child Protection Services get involved and take custody of the boy.
In the meantime, Claudia Schley looked after the boy for around eight hours while awaiting the mother’s arrival.
Irons also took it upon himself to retrieve the camping gear left at Big Lake by the man when he came to the station and then deliver it to the woman in Phoenix.
“I have another place down in Phoenix, so when I went down I took that stuff to her,” Irons said.
Irons said he has spoken with the man since that day and that he is hopeful he will do better.
Irons said he was surprised that he was named an Arizona 2019 Firefighter of the Year while once again reiterating that it was not just him who truly deserved the award.
“It wasn’t just me, it was a team,” he said emphatically.
Irons was first a Phoenix firefighter for 25 years and then semi-retired for another 12 years before joining the Greer Fire Department May 1 of this year.
