SNOWFLAKE — Eugene Flake, grandson of one of the founding fathers of Snowflake, began a tradition nearly 70 years ago that lives on today — the Ground Hog Day Breakfast.
In 1951, Flake decided to cook a hardy cowboy style breakfast for his family and friends on Groundhog Day. The menu included Dutch-oven biscuits, sausage gravy, fried potatoes and (groundhog) sausage patties. Each year Flake’s festive gathering attracted more and more people. It was an outdoor event, beginning at sunrise, often with the morning temperature hovering just above zero. Eugene Flake passed away at the age of 83 on Dec. 19, 1983, not realizing that the town of Snowflake would carry on this popular get-together.
A free community Groundhog Day Breakfast, hosted by the Taylor/Snowflake Fire and Ambulance and Snowflake/Taylor Police Department will be Saturday, Feb. 5, from 6:30 a.m. until 8:00 a.m., inside, at the Snowflake High School cafeteria.
Taylor/Snowflake Fire Chief William Nelson said, “I came here in 2015 and this breakfast was one of the things that I was asked to continue doing. But, I know the fire department did it long before that.”
No matter what the outside temperature will be this coming Saturday morning, the food, camaraderie and friendly smiles, will keep you warm.
The 2021 event had to be cancelled.
“We didn’t have it last year because of COVID-19. However, this year, we just want to get the word out that this is happening. There’s a lot of new people in the area that probably don’t know about the tradition,” said Chief Nelson.
This is a community wide event, everyone is invited. Wondering what’s on the menu? Biscuits, gravy, hash browns, sausage and hot cocoa. The Snowflake/Taylor Police Department will be making the biscuits, the Taylor/Snowflake Fire Department will cook up the gravy, hash browns and sausage.
Chief Nelson said, “When available, we usually have 10-12 firefighters helping out. Come and be a part of this annual Snowflake tradition and be served ‘ground hog’ by the Snowflake and Taylor town councils.”
This event is very popular. Chief Nelson said, “We have 600-700 people attend each year.”
An article on the Flake family tradition made it into an issue of the “American Cowboy” magazine dated January/February 1996. Included in the article by Janet Webb Farnsworth, is Flake’s original recipe for “Cowboy Dutch Oven Biscuits.”
Historically, Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, is a significant day in several ancient and modern traditions, falling midway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. According to the website https://www.history.com/news/groundhog-day-history-and-facts, Groundhog Day has its roots in the ancient Christian tradition of Candlemas. As Christianity spread through Europe, Imbolc evolved into Candlemas, a feast commemorating the presentation of Jesus at the holy temple in Jerusalem. Clergy would bless and distribute candles needed for winter. The candles represented how long and cold the winter would be. Christians believed that a sunny Candlemas meant another 40 days of cold and snow. Germans developed their own take on the legend, pronouncing the day sunny only if badgers and other small animals glimpsed their own shadows as a means of predicting weather. When German immigrants settled Pennsylvania in the 18th and 19th centuries, they brought the custom with them, choosing the native groundhog as the annual forecaster. The first official Groundhog Day celebration in the United States took place on Feb. 2, 1887, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. The event was the brainchild of local newspaper editor Clymer Freas, who sold a group of businessmen and groundhog hunters — known collectively as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club—on the idea.
For more information about the breakfast, contact the town of Snowflake at 928-536-7103. If you want to know more about the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle visit https://www.facebook.com/punxsyphil.innercircle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.